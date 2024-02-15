White Image strengthens its partnership with Frisomat, accelerating the digitization of the metal shed manufacturer

News from Companies

White Image, the largest email marketing solutions company in Romania, announces the consolidation of its strategic partnership with Frisomat, a company with extensive experience in the field of metal construction, for which it accelerates the digitization and automation process.

"Frisomat wanted to develop a system that would work automatically depending on the actions taken by the company's employees and prospects. Thus, with the help of White Image solutions, we have implemented customized solutions for automating communication with prospects and sales agents in the entire sales process, from when an offer request appears to the signing of the contract. In this process, the leads that enter the CRM through other channels than the online form are also included, so that the automation unifies all communication channels", explains Andrei Georgescu, co-founder of White Image.

White Image has developed and implemented new automation technologies in Frisomat's commercial department, which will increase the efficiency of employees and sales processes, to ensure the creation of a context in which potential customers feel more confident in Frisomat solutions.

"We are pleased to announce the strengthening of our partnership with White Image. This collaboration strengthens our shared commitment to innovation and the development of the metal construction market. By joining forces with White Image, we aim to bring customized and innovative solutions to our customers, contributing to the development sustainable development of their projects. We are convinced that active communication in the key moments of the sales process will increase the confidence of potential customers in our solutions and further strengthen Frisomat's presence on the market", declares Ionuț Rădulescu, Commercial Director of Frisomat Romania.

"We are pleased to continue this strong partnership with Frisomat, through which we put automation at the center of communication with potential customers. Thus, the connection and communication with future customers is kept in an efficient way through automation that transmits personalized information. We have developed a system based on advanced technologies to create a sales-friendly context and an environment where everyone involved feels informed and connected," explains Grațiela Lupu, co-founder of White Image.

About White Image

Founded in 2003, White Image, part of the Mediapost Hit Mail group, owned by the French Post Office, is the first email marketing company in Romania, practically creating a new market at the local level. White Image is the most awarded company on the Romanian email marketing market, accumulating 6 international awards at the Marketing Sherpa Award, in the USA, the most prestigious email marketing competition in the world. White Image ended 2022 with a turnover of 1.3 million euros, having a team of 18 marketing specialists and hundreds of clients from Romania, Europe, and Asia, from the automotive, banking, travel, retail, ecommerce, pharma and others.

About Frisomat

Founded in 1978, Frisomat is a Belgian company that designs, develops, manufactures and builds metal sheds made from cold rolled steel. Frisomat is in control of the entire production process of the industrial hall you want us to build. From design to development and from transport to assembly. Our cold rolled steel prefabs use 30% less steel yet are strong and durable. For this reason, Frisomat halls are easy to transport and set up. More than 85% of the company's production is destined for export.

Frisomat has been in Romania since 1996, with the company having its headquarters in Piatra Neamț, but also offices in Otopeni and Alba Iulia, covering the whole country. Until now, the company has built a total of 980 industrial halls nationwide, covering over 1,200,000 square meters.

*This is a Press release.