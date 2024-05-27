WH Partners opens office in Romania in alliance with Simion & Partners

News from Companies

WH Partners announces the opening of a new office in Bucharest, Romania. This expansion is the result of a strategic alliance between WH Partners and Bucharest law firm Simion & Partners.

The new venture, which will carry the brand name WH Simion & Partners, will operate under the leadership of Cosmina Simion and will house a team of 10 professionals, including 3 partners: Cosmina Simion, Alina Tace and Irina Corcoveanu. Cosmina Simion is one of the most respected regulatory, intellectual property (IP), and technology lawyers in Romania.

WH Partners Co-Founder & Managing Partner James Scicluna commented: “The launch of WH Simion & Partners in Bucharest reinforces our commitment to growing our firm beyond Malta in a manner which strategically benefits our clients. Over the years we have worked hard to grow a firm that is strongly client focused, bringing together professionals who have a like-minded approach to law and business, with deep expertise in the industries which we service. Cosmina’s transactional skills and strong experience in tech, digital, media and entertainment perfectly complement our services.”

“I am excited to be able to embark on this new venture with WH Partners. Having gained experience in house, in private practice and most recently as co-founder and managing partner of another firm, I know that a strong client focussed team is a must. At WH Simion & Partners we have brought together talent, experience and drive. Our values match those of WH Partners, a firm we have known well for several years, with which we have collaborated in the past, and with which we share several esteemed clients. My partners and I now look forward to working even more closely with our colleagues at WH in Malta, Poland, Czech Republic, and the UAE,” commented Cosmina Simion, Managing Partners WH Simion & Partners.

Cosmina is a seasoned regulatory, IP, and technology lawyer with over two decades of experience in various industries, with an emphasis on the media and entertainment, technology, online and gaming industries. She is ranked as a Global Market Leader in Chambers Global, Leading Individual in the Gambling Area by Legal 500 and Recommended in the Intellectual Property and TMT areas. Cosmina is the only lawyer acknowledged for gaming law in Romania by Who’s Who Legal (WWL) and is included in the Silver Band of Top Trademark Professionals by WTR1000. Additionally, she is recognised as a Recommended lawyer by IAM Patent 1000 in the field of patents.

Prior to establishing WH Simion & Partners, Cosmina was the managing partner and co-founder of the award-winning law practice Simion & Baciu. Before that, she was also an intellectual property partner and co-head of the gambling, consumer, and advertising practices at Romania’s largest and oldest law firm, and prior to that, she set up and headed the TMT practice in Romania of a global law firm. Cosmina gained invaluable transactional and management experience during her time in-house at a US group, a regional leader in Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, Moldova in the media sector. Throughout her career, she has coordinated teams of specialists in complex licensing procedures, acquisitions, and tenders.

WH Simion & Partners will focus on a wide range of practice areas, including Intellectual Property, Gaming & Gambling, Competition Law, Consumer Protection & Advertising, Technology & Media, Data Privacy and Personal Data Processing, Corporate, M&A, and Dispute Resolution.

WH Partners is one Malta’s leading law firms with a strong focus on assisting the businesses fuelling the digital economy. The firm has a well-established practice advising clients on fintech, gaming & gambling, corporate, M&A, tax, commercial, dispute resolution, immigration, corporate finance, intellectual property, data protection, property, and employment matters.

* This is a press release.