More Western European employers looking for Romanian workers over the summer

This summer came with an increase of approximately 15% in the number of jobs offered by foreign employers in the Romanian job market, with almost 5,000 job positions posted on eJobs.ro, Romania's largest online recruitment platform, from June 1.

Most new job opportunities abroad belong to employers from Germany and France, followed by Italy and Spain, and then the Netherlands, Greece, Cyprus, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Norway.

"Unlike the same period last year, Italy and Spain are making a strong comeback, countries that were undisputed dominators of the ranking until five years ago but have been descending in the top positions in recent years. This summer, we find them in third (Italy) and fourth (Spain) place, with job offers in the fields of sports/beauty/spa, naval/aeronautics, transport/logistics, retail, and tourism," says Roxana Drăghici, head of sales at eJobs Romania.

By comparison, last year Italy was in 7th place, and Spain in 14th place.

"This list includes countries that traditionally experience a growth in hiring volume during the summer due to the tourist season. Therefore, more than in other times of the year, we see more offers for seasonal jobs, even though their number represents just over 10% of the total number of new jobs," adds Drăghici.

Regarding the candidate profile sought by foreign employers, most are interested in hiring from the entry-level segment (0-2 years of experience) or candidates without experience. Approximately a quarter of the offers target mid-level candidates (2-5 years of experience). Senior specialists (over 5 years of experience) and managers have been the least sought after this summer.

While there has been an increase in job opportunities compared to last summer, there has been a decrease of approximately 20% in the number of job applications, as well as disproportionality between the countries posting the most job positions and the countries where Romanians want to work. Most applications have been directed toward Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, France, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

"This time, Italy barely makes it into the top 10 destinations, ranking 9th, while Spain does not even make it into the top 15. There is still a preference for Western European countries, even among entry-level candidates or those in the blue-collar category," specifies Roxana Drăghici.

The most eager candidates to work abroad are in the age group of 25-35, followed by those between 18 and 24 years old, and then the 36-45 age category. The desired fields of work are transportation/logistics, retail, tourism, services, production, casino/crewing, construction, and the food industry.

"While the number of seasonal jobs is relatively small, the number of applications for them is increasing, indicating that many candidates plan to leave the country for a short term. Young people especially see it as a great opportunity to work during the summer," says Roxana Drăghici.

