Weekend calendar: DokStation, Película, George Enescu festivals, Anonimul retrospective, Corneliu Porumboiu's latest film opens in local cinemas

Events:
George Enescu International Festival: ongoing, ends September 22. The program of concerts and associated events can be checked here.
DokStation Music Documentary Film Festival: September 12 – September 15, in several locations in Bucharest. The program is listed here.
Película film festival: ongoing, ends September 15. The program is listed here.
The Color Run - Bucuresti Night: September 14. Further info here.
Antique Market: September 12 - September 15 at Romexpo. Details about the exhibitors and tickets here.
Fair of hand-made icons: September 13 – September 15, at the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest. More about the event here.
Space Adventure exhibition: ongoing, ends October 15, at Romexpo. More about it here
Movie openings:
Downton Abbey
Starring: Tuppence Middleton, Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Elizabeth McGovern, Rob James-Collier, Matthew Goode
La Gomera
Starring: Vlad Ivanov, Catrinel Marlon, Rodica Lazăr, Agustí Villaronga
(Photo courtesy of George Enescu Festival)