Weekend calendar: DokStation, Película, George Enescu festivals, Anonimul retrospective, Corneliu Porumboiu's latest film opens in local cinemas
12 September 2019
Events:

George Enescu International Festival: ongoing, ends September 22. The program of concerts and associated events can be checked here.

DokStation Music Documentary Film Festival: September 12 – September 15, in several locations in Bucharest. The program is listed here.

Película film festival: ongoing, ends September 15. The program is listed here.

Anonimul International Film Festival retrospective: September 12 - September 14 at the Peasant Museum Cinema. The program is available here.

The Color Run - Bucuresti Night: September 14. Further info here.

Antique Market: September 12 - September 15 at Romexpo. Details about the exhibitors and tickets here

Fair of hand-made icons: September 13 – September 15, at the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest. More about the event here.

Space Adventure exhibition: ongoing, ends October 15, at Romexpo. More about it here

Movie openings:

Downton Abbey

Starring: Tuppence Middleton, Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Elizabeth McGovern, Rob James-Collier, Matthew Goode

La Gomera

Starring: Vlad Ivanov, Catrinel Marlon, Rodica Lazăr, Agustí Villaronga

(Photo courtesy of George Enescu Festival)

[email protected]

