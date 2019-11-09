Fair of handmade icons, crosses at Bucharest’s Peasant Museum this weekend

A fair of icons and crosses made by local craftsmen will be organized at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant in Bucharest this weekend, between September 13 and September 15. The event marks the Exaltation of the Holy Cross celebrated on September 14.

The event aims to highlight icon-making techniques and crafts, outside of the kitsch or commercial manifestations. The local craftsmen and artists are invited to exhibit the objects they created for the fair within micro-installations, which will give visitors the chance to see the artisans’ creations in a different context, News.ro reported.

Some of the icon artisans who will attend the event are Mihaela Bercea, Nicolae Muntean, Angela Ludoşanu, Teodora Roşca, Bogdan Herescu, Daniel Stancu, Camelia Drăgan, and Radu Dincă. The fair’s program also includes icon-painting workshops, which will be organized from 11:00 to 12:30 on Friday, between 14:00 and 16:00 on Saturday, and between 13:00 and 15:00 on Sunday.

The fair is open from 10:00 to 18:00 and the entry ticket costs RON 8 for adults. Students and pensioners benefit from discounts.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Muzeul National al Taranului Roman; photo by Vlad Columbeanu)