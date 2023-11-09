Weekend Calendar: Urban Eye, Jazz Syndicate, Alice in Wonderland @ Bucharest’s Botanical Garden, Les Films de Cannes à Iași, and more

Top jazz names perform in Bucharest this weekend, when the program of film festivals, exhibitions, and concerts is a diverse one. Among the many events part of its European Capital of Culture program, Timișoara hosts the Heritage Film Festival, while Iași the Les Films de Cannes event.

In Bucharest

Jazz Syndicate Festival

November 9 – November 12

Kenny Garrett, Avishai Cohen, Yellowjackets, James Carter Organic Trio, Michael Mayo, Luiza Zan and Sorin Zlat Trio are some of the names that will take the stage of Club One for the first edition of the event. The program is available here.

Urban Eye Film Festival

Until November 12

The festival where the city takes center stage runs a program of screenings at Elvire Popesco cinema but also workshops and guided tours. More details here.

Hungarian Film Week

November 12 – November 19

The latest Hungarian films are screened at the event, which takes place at the Peasant Museum Cinema. The program is available here.

Bucharest Short Film Festival

Until November 10

The program includes a selection of shorts awarded at top international film festivals. The program is available here.

Bucharest Early Music Festival

November 2 – December 5

Affetti is the theme of this year’s edition, which debuts with a solo harpsichord concert by Alexander von Heissen at the National Museum of Art of Romania. Jordi Savall & Hespèrion XXI are scheduled to perform at the event, which will also see performances from Francois Lazarevitch and Les Musiciens de Saint-Julien, Simone Vallerotonda and I Bassifondi, Mira Glodeanu and the ensemble Sempre, Martyna Pastuszka & {oh!} Orkiestra, Elisabeth Seitz and Nuovo aspetto, Fonte di Gioia, Filotheu Monahul and the choirs Melos paisian. The program is available here.

George Enescu Philharmonic concerts

November 9, 10

The George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Harry Ogg, performs a program of works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Paul Constantinescu, and Igor Stravinsky. Clara-Jumi Kang plays the violin. More details here.

Fall season at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC)

Starting November 2

The fall season covers MNAC’s efforts to recover important personalities in the recent history of Romanian visual arts, solo exhibitions, representatives of cultural minorities that contribute today to the diversity of the art scene, but also an international group exhibition. More details are available here.

National Salon of Contemporary Art

Until November 15

Exhibitions are held at Combinatul Fondului Plastic, the art galleries in the Fine Artists Union network, National Museum of Literature, Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum, Dimitrie Leonida Technical Museum, and the Art Gallery of the Casa Oamenilor de Știință.

Art Safari

Until January 14

An edition focused on music, the story of the nocturnal city, love, and legendary bags worn by stars and superstars. The program is available here.

The Picasso Effect

Until January 8

The exhibition open at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe) includes works by Picasso and by Romanian artists he influence. More on this here.

Some things should (not) be said

November 1 – December 1

This exhibition with works by Alex Manea, open at Palatul Bragadiru, presents a creative mix bringing together two of the artist’s projects Feelings and V.I.D. More details here.

Time to Set the Cage on Fire

Until November 11

The first solo show in the country of artist Gino Rubert is open at Mobius Gallery. More here.

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy

Starting October 20

The first solo exhibition of Düsseldorf-based artist Cătălin Pîslaru inaugurates Gaep’s new venue, at 8 Giuseppe Garibaldi St. More details here.

Mariage Fest

November 10 – November 12

The Parliament Palace hosts this fair dedicated to wedding-related products and services. More here.

Alice in Wonderland @ Botanical Garden

Until March 3

This outdoor multimedia exhibition combining light and music, open at Dimitrie Brandza Botanical Garden, invites children and grownups alike to discover the magical universe of Alice in Wonderland. Further details here.

In the country

Brâncuși: Romanian Sources and Universal Perspectives

Until January 28

The National Art Museum of Timișoara hosts this exhibition gathering some 100 works of the Romanian artist: sculptures, drawings, and photos. More here.

CineEuroConnect

Until November 15

This exhibition, which encompasses items and stories about the world of film, is open at CRAFT in Timișoara. More details here.

Heritage Film Festival

November 10 – November 12

The Timişoara festival screens Romanian, Greek, Lithuanian, German, and Poland productions showcasing the evolution of European cinema. The event takes place at HEI - House of European Institutes and CRAFT – Regional Business Center Timişoara. More details here.

Les Films de Cannes à Iași

November 10 – November 12

This year’s crop of productions awarded at the Cannes festival and other top film events is screened at Cinema Ateneu. The program is here.

SoNoRo Cluj

Until November 12

The chamber music festival travels to Cluj for an edition inspired by Vienna at the end of the 19th century. More on the program here.

Tot ce ai văzut se va împlini/ All You Have Seen Will Come True

Until December 3

This exhibition, a retrospective of the last ten years of activity of artist Andrei Gamarț. is open at the Multicultural Center of Transilvania University in Brașov. More here.

