With November 30 and December 1 legal days off, a four-day break lies ahead. To celebrate the National Day several museums offer free entrance, while a variety of events and activities are available at the Christmas markets opening this weekend in Bucharest and Brașov.

In Bucharest

Târgul de Sfântul Andrei/ St Andrew Fair

November 30 – December 3

Bucharest’s Village Museum hosts this fair where artisans await the public with traditional items and various season products. More details here.

National Day Military Parade

December 1

Military and specialists working with the National Defense Ministry, the Interior Affairs Ministry, the Intelligence Service SRI, the Special Telecommunications Service STS, and the National Administration of Penitentiaries will take part in the parade starting 11:00 at Arcul de Triumf Square. Some 40 aircraft will fly over the area, and some 150 foreign military will join the event. The public television stations TVR 1 and TVR Info broadcast the event.

Military parades will take place across the country, in many county capitals. A large event is scheduled in Alba-Iulia, where 1,000 military will participate, while F-16 Fighting Falcon, IAR-99 ȘOIM and C-130 Hercules aircraft will fly over.

Open museums, free entrance for National Day

December 1

The museums and cultural institutions subordinated to the Culture Ministry are open on December 1 and offer free access. In Bucharest, among the institutions that have announced a December 1 schedule are the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum, the National Art Museum (MNAR), and Grigore Antipa Natural History Museum.

In the country, the Brukenthal National Museum in Sibiu and Moldova National Museum Complex in Iași are also awaiting the public. The list of museums open on Romania’s National Day is available here.

The National Bucharest Opera has scheduled a free-entrance concert for the National Day, while George Enescu Festival is making available on its website a recording of the September 22 concert of the National Orchestra of France conducted by Cristian Măcelaru. The program includes George Enescu’s Symphony No. 3 and the Romanian Rhapsody.

Balkanik Party

December 1

Balkanik - World Music Festival, an event known for its novel lineup and inclusive spirit, is launching a series of monthly parties under the name Descântec!. Set to take place in Bucharest, the parties will feature artists who were present at the festival, but also local and international musicians. Taraf De Caliu will perform at the December 1 party, which takes place at nJoy Club & Garden, alongside poet Ligia Keșișian, the curator of Balkanik Festival, and film producer Daniel Mitulescu. More details here.

Bucharest Early Music Festival

Until December 5

Affetti is the theme of this year’s edition, which debuts with a solo harpsichord concert by Alexander von Heissen at the National Museum of Art of Romania. Jordi Savall & Hespèrion XXI are scheduled to perform at the event, which will also see performances from Francois Lazarevitch and Les Musiciens de Saint-Julien, Simone Vallerotonda and I Bassifondi, Mira Glodeanu and the ensemble Sempre, Martyna Pastuszka & {oh!} Orkiestra, Elisabeth Seitz and Nuovo aspetto, Fonte di Gioia, Filotheu Monahul and the choirs Melos paisian. The program is available here.

George Enescu Philharmonic concerts

November 29, 30

The George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Leo Hussain, performs a program of works by George Enescu, Joseph Haydn, Richard Strauss, and György Ligeti. Andrei Ioniţă plays the cello. More details here.

The Violin Duel: Stradivarius versus Guarneri

December 2

This is the 11th edition of the tour, which has its first stop at the Athenaeum. Liviu Prunaru, concertmaster of Concertgebouw Amsterdam, plays a Stradivarius Pachoud, while Gabriel Croitoru, a soloist with the Cluj-Napoca and Ploiești Philharmonic Orchestras, plays a Guarneri del Gesu Catedrala. Horia Mihail plays the piano. Further concerts are scheduled in Brașov (December 3), Ploiești (December 4), Timișoara (December 5) and Craiova (December 6). More on the tour here.

Victor Brauner. Between the oneiric and the occult

December 1 – April 30

The exhibition at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) focused on the Surrealist painter brings together works from the collections of local and European museums – paintings, drawings, books, magazines and more. More here.

Fall season at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC)

Starting November 2

The fall season covers MNAC’s efforts to recover important personalities in the recent history of Romanian visual arts, solo exhibitions, representatives of cultural minorities that contribute today to the diversity of the art scene, but also an international group exhibition. More details are available here.

Art Safari

Until January 14

An edition focused on music, the story of the nocturnal city, love, and legendary bags worn by stars and superstars. The program is available here.

The Picasso Effect

Until January 8

The exhibition open at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe) includes works by Picasso and by Romanian artists he influence. More on this here.

Some things should (not) be said

November 1 – December 1

This exhibition with works by Alex Manea, open at Palatul Bragadiru, presents a creative mix bringing together two of the artist’s projects Feelings and V.I.D. More details here.

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy

Starting October 20

The first solo exhibition of Düsseldorf-based artist Cătălin Pîslaru inaugurates Gaep’s new venue, at 8 Giuseppe Garibaldi St. More details here.

Iridiscent – International Contemporary Dance Festival

Until December 1

This year’s program brings performances and works by creators such as Ioana Paraskevopoulou, Jérôme Bel, Adriana Butoi, Jean-Baptiste Baele, Mădălina Dan, Moritz Ostruschnjak, Florin Flueraș, Janet Novás, Ioana Marchidan, Dominik Więcek, Ioana Păun, Simona Deaconescu & Vanessa Goodman, Iva Sveshtarova & Willy Prager, and their guests. More on the program here.

Alice in Wonderland @ Botanical Garden

Until March 3

This outdoor multimedia exhibition combining light and music, open at Dimitrie Brandza Botanical Garden, invites children and grownups alike to discover the magical universe of Alice in Wonderland. Further details here.

Bucharest Christmas Market

November 30 – December 26

Activities and attractions for the entire family are part of the program of the event taking place in Piața Constituției. Visitors can find here a 30-meter-tall Christmas tree, traditional and international dishes, carol concerts, and various activities. More on the program here.

West Side Christmas Market

November 29 – December 27

The Christmas market organized by Untold Universe in Drumul Taberei in Bucharest’s District 6 features concerts from Gașca Zurli, Bibi, Irina Sârbu & Band and Holy Molly for its first weekend. More on the program here.

In the country

Brâncuși: Romanian Sources and Universal Perspectives

Until January 28

The National Art Museum of Timișoara hosts this exhibition gathering some 100 works of the Romanian artist: sculptures, drawings, and photos. More here.

Dracula TiMes

November 29 – December 3

This film festival aims to “present the character of Dracula, deconstructing myths and fakes, presenting the context and historical facts related to Dracula.” The program covers different genres, from fantasy to horror, documentaries, experimental, author, feature films and European short films from the selection of the Dracula Fantasy Film Festival in Brașov, Sombra Film Festival from Spain (Murcia) and Dublin International Short Film and Music Festival. More on the event here.

Timișoara Christmas Market

November 26 – January 7

A dome of lights and the Christmas tree have been set up in front of the city’s Opera House, the Ferris wheel is in Victoriei Square, while the ice skating rink can be found in Libertății Square. As a first this year, Sf. Gheorghe Square will also have festive decorations. More here.

Tot ce ai văzut se va împlini/ All You Have Seen Will Come True

Until December 3

This exhibition, a retrospective of the last ten years of activity of artist Andrei Gamarț is open at the Multicultural Center of Transilvania University in Brașov. More here.

Sibiu Christmas Market

November 17 - January 2

Sibiu’s Grand Square hosts one of the most popular Christmas markets in the country. Season products, a corner and activities for children, and light projections are part of the program. More details here. More details here.

Craiova Christmas Market

November 17 – January 2

The fair takes place in four venues in the city, namely the Old Town, William Shakespeare Square, Doljana, and Mihai Viteazul Square. Among other attractions, visitors can take a ride on the Ferris wheel and take photos at the unique little houses painted by artists. More here.

Cluj Christmas Market – Planet Christmas

November 24 – December 31

Organized by Untold Universe, the market takes place in Unirii Square. Carla’s Dreams, EMAA and Speak Floyd are among the artists performing at the event this weekend. More here.

Brașov Christmas Market

November 30 – January 7

The Council Square in Brașov hosts the event, which takes place under the theme of Fairytale December in Brașov. Various activities and events, the stalls with season items and gifts and an ice skating rink are among the things visitors can find here. More here.

(Photo: Pfongabe33 | Dreamstime.com)

