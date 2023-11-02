Weekend Calendar: Materia, Bucharest Early Music Festival, Film 4 Fun, One World Romania @ Timișoara, Transilvania Jazz Festival, and more

Design, film, contemporary art, and classical music events are part of the going-out offer in Bucharest, while Timișoara hosts the local editions of book fair Gaudeamus and film festival One World Romania.

In Bucharest

Materia

November 4 – November 5

Forty designers of leather items will showcase their work at Materia, the fair that takes place at Ghica House. More here.

SoNoRo

October 27 – November 5

The 18th edition of the chamber music festival brings several concerts where the program is played as a premiere but also a series of talks. The program is available here.

Bucharest Early Music Festival

November 2 – December 5

Affetti is the theme of this year’s edition, which debuts with a solo harpsichord concert by Alexander von Heissen at the National Museum of Art of Romania. Jordi Savall & Hespèrion XXI are scheduled to perform at the event, which will also see performances from Francois Lazarevitch and Les Musiciens de Saint-Julien, Simone Vallerotonda and I Bassifondi, Mira Glodeanu and the ensemble Sempre, Martyna Pastuszka & {oh!} Orkiestra, Elisabeth Seitz and Nuovo aspetto, Fonte di Gioia, Filotheu Monahul and the choirs Melos paisian. The program is available here.

George Enescu Philharmonic concerts

November 2, 3

The George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Thomas Sanderling, performs a program that includes Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 10. Elisabeth Leonskaja plays the piano. More details here.

Film 4 Fun

November 3 – November 5

The comedy film festival Film 4 Fun screens 30 films representing 17 countries at Cinemateca Eforie and Arcub. The program is available here.

Fall season at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC)

Starting November 2

The fall season covers MNAC’s efforts to recover important personalities in the recent history of Romanian visual arts, solo exhibitions, representatives of cultural minorities that contribute today to the diversity of the art scene, but also an international group exhibition. More details are available here.

National Salon of Contemporary Art

Until November 15

15.10 – 15.11.2023

Exhibitions are held at Combinatul Fondului Plastic, the art galleries in the Fine Artists Union network, National Museum of Literature, Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum, Dimitrie Leonida Technical Museum, and the Art Gallery of the Casa Oamenilor de Știință.

Art Safari

Until January 14

An edition focused on music, the story of the nocturnal city, love, and legendary bags worn by stars and superstars. The program is available here.

The Picasso Effect

Until January 8

The exhibition open at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe) includes works by Picasso and by Romanian artists he influence. More on this here.

Some things should (not) be said

November 1 – December 1

This exhibition with works by Alex Manea, open at Palatul Bragadiru, presents a creative mix bringing together two of the artist’s projects Feelings and V.I.D. More details here.

Time to Set the Cage on Fire

Until November 11

The first solo show in the country of artist Gino Rubert is open at Mobius Gallery. More here.

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy

Starting October 20

The first solo exhibition of Düsseldorf-based artist Cătălin Pîslaru inaugurates Gaep’s new venue, at 8 Giuseppe Garibaldi St. More details here.

In the country

Brâncuși: Romanian Sources and Universal Perspectives

Until January 28

The National Art Museum of Timișoara hosts this exhibition gathering some 100 works of the Romanian artist: sculptures, drawings, and photos. More here.

CineEuroConnect

Until November 15

This exhibition, which encompasses items and stories about the world of film, is open at CRAFT in Timișoara. More details here.

Gaudeamus Timișoara

Until November 5

This edition of the book fair gathers some 40 participants and 12 dedicated events held at Centrul Regional de Afaceri. Access is free of charge. The program is available here.

One World Romania @ Timișoara

November 2 – November 5

The International Documentary & Human Rights Film Festival One World Romania presents in Timișoara a selection of films from its 16th edition under the theme A Good Life. The screenings, which take place at Cinema Victoria, are followed by talks with directors, representatives of local non-profits, and experts in the topics the films tackle. More on the program here.

Transilvania Jazz Festival

November 2 – November 5

The Cluj-Napoca event has prepared for this edition a complex program of contemporary jazz. Among the artists set to perform are Aron Hodek and The Pocket Crew, Hendrik Muller Trio, Duo Fuss / Leichtfried, Kekko Fornarelli, Ida Alanen Trio, and Backstrom Jonathan Quartet. The program is available here.

(Photo courtesy of Materia)

editor@romania-insider.com