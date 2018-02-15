Events:

Nordic Film Festival – February 15-18, at Cinema Elvire Popesco in Bucharest. More details here

Don Carlos by Giuseppe Verdi (premiere) – February 18, at the Bucharest Opera. Read more about it here

The Mono Jacks concert – February 16, at Hard Rock Cafe, Bucharest. More information here

Partizan concert – February 17, at Barfly in Bucharest. More info here

Directia 5 concert – February 16, at Reduta Cultural Center in Brasov. More here

Farfarello feat.Țăndărică and Ioji Kappl concert – February 18, at Beraria H in Bucharest. More info here

Noisia concert – February 16, at Form Space in Cluj-Napoca. Find out more here

Chocolate Exhibition – February 18-24, at Mega Mall in Bucharest. More details here

Movie openings:

Phantom Thread

Starring Vicky Krieps, Daniel Day-Lewis

Black Panther

Starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan

Winchester

Starring Helen Mirren, Sarah Snook

Paterson

Starring Adam Driver, Golshifteh Farahani

Movies coming up:

The Shape of Water – premiere on February 23

The Post – premiere on February 23

Red Sparrow – premiere on March 2

You Were Never Really Here – premiere on March 2