Events:
Nordic Film Festival – February 15-18, at Cinema Elvire Popesco in Bucharest. More details here
Don Carlos by Giuseppe Verdi (premiere) – February 18, at the Bucharest Opera. Read more about it here
The Mono Jacks concert – February 16, at Hard Rock Cafe, Bucharest. More information here
Partizan concert – February 17, at Barfly in Bucharest. More info here
Directia 5 concert – February 16, at Reduta Cultural Center in Brasov. More here
Farfarello feat.Țăndărică and Ioji Kappl concert – February 18, at Beraria H in Bucharest. More info here
Noisia concert – February 16, at Form Space in Cluj-Napoca. Find out more here
Chocolate Exhibition – February 18-24, at Mega Mall in Bucharest. More details here
Movie openings:
Phantom Thread
Starring Vicky Krieps, Daniel Day-Lewis
Black Panther
Starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan
Winchester
Starring Helen Mirren, Sarah Snook
Paterson
Starring Adam Driver, Golshifteh Farahani
Movies coming up:
The Shape of Water – premiere on February 23
The Post – premiere on February 23
Red Sparrow – premiere on March 2
You Were Never Really Here – premiere on March 2
