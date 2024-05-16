Weekend calendar: Night of Museums, Cinepolitica, RAD Art Fair, AUTOR jewelry fair, World Press Photo, Romanian Creative Week, International Shakespeare Festival and more

It’s a packed agenda this week, with film festivals, art and jewelry fairs, events for foodies, the start of the light and music show at Bucharest’s Unirii fountains, and an anniversary but slimmed-down edition of the Night of Museums. The public in Iași can attend the events of the Romanian Creative Week, while theater fans have the International Shakespeare Festival in Craiova.

In Bucharest:

Night of Museums

May 18

This is the 20th edition of the event but one overshadowed by the protest of museum workers regarding their salary levels. As such, many institutions have decided not to take part in the event as their employees would have been doing unpaid work. Notable absences in Bucharest include the National Art Museum (MNAR), the National History Museum, Grigore Antipa Natural History Museum, and the Bucharest Municipality Museum. The list of participating venues is updated here.

Cinepolitica

May 16 – May 19

The festival returns at the Peasant Museum Cinema with a program covering seven feature films and documentaries on political and social themes, most of them national premieres. More on the program here.

Open Streets

Every weekend until October 13

The city's busy streets turn pedestrian in a program of outdoor events that has reached its fourth edition this year. Further details here.

Music of the hemispheres

May 17

The Anglican Church of Resurrection in Bucharest hosts this classical guitar concert performed by musician Maxim Belciug. The program includes a selection of Renaissance and Baroque works, some anonymous, some by Luis de Milan, François Couperin, Robert de Visée, Jean Antonin Losy, Tobias Hume, Gaspar Sanz or Johann Sebastian Bach. The concert starts at 19:00. Tickets are available at the entrance, before the start of the event, with recommended prior booking. More details here.

George Enescu Philharmonic concerts

May 16, 17

Tomas Netopil conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra in a program covering Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No 1 and Ninth Symphony. Pianist Andrei Licareţ is the soloist for the first part of the program, while soprano Diana Ţugui, mezzosoprano Roxana Constantinescu, tenor Cosmin Ifrim, and bass Şerban Vasile feature in the second. Further details here.

RAD Art Fair

May 16 – May 19

This collaborative initiative aims to strengthen the core of the Romanian art scene, offer visibility to its artists and galleries, and build a base for the growth of a healthy national art market over the next decade. More on the participating galleries and the program here.

Art Safari

Until July 28

This season of Art Safari brings to the spotlight masters of Romanian art such as Eustațiu Stoenescu, Nicolae Grigorescu, Nicolae Tonitza, Ștefan Luchian, and Corneliu Baba. Five exhibitions are part of the program of the event which takes place at the Dacia-Romania Palace in Bucharest’s Old Town. Further details on each exhibition and their schedule here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until September 1

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

Being Van Gogh & The Revolutionary Art: From Monet to Kandinsky

Until June 16

The National Library of Romania hosts two immersive exhibitions mixing HD screenings, music, and special effects to let visitors experience the work of painters such as Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Paul Cezanne, Eduard Munch, Wassily Kandinsky and more. Further details here.

People You’ve Been Before

May 17 – June 15

The exhibition, open at Mobius Gallery, showcases works reflecting the past 10 years of artistic activity of Lea Rasovszky, and covers drawings, ceramic works, installations, and personal artifacts. More here.

Oh, Be a Fine Girl/Guy, Kiss Me!,

May 17 – June 29

This is Mihai Plătică’s second solo one at Gaep, and features almost 40 new photographs and objects. The show is inspired by the legacy of “Harvard Computers.” More details here.

Enchanted Garden

Until June 30

The exhibition, which opens at the Dimitrie Brândză Botanical Garden, showcases the flower-themed photos of Austrian photographer Norbert Kopf. The show is open at the garden’s exhibition pavilion. More here.

International Glass Art Exhibition

May 10 – June 14

This is the 36th edition of the event focused on the production of artists working with glass. Sme 100 artists are included, from established names to students. The event opens on May 10 at Galeria Orizont in Bucharest. More here.

World Press Photo

May 18 – June 7

The 67th edition of the annual World Press Photo international exhibition can be visited in Bucharest’s University Square, where the public can see photographs highlighting stories about the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, climate change, migration, family and mental health, among others.

AUTOR jewelry fair

May 18 – May 19

The contemporary jewelry fair, held at Ghica House in Bucharest, showcases more than 3,000 one-of-a-kind items created by designers from Romania and 16 other countries. More on the program here.

Symphony of Water

May 17

The water, music, and light show at the Urban Fountains in Bucharest’s Unirii Square kicks off this year’s season.

BurgerFest

May 17 – May 19

Verde Stop Arena hosts the event, where a competition will also name the best burger. More here.

In the country

Lifeline

May 10 – August 4

The show, held at the Timișoara Art Museum, offers a panorama of the work of the last 20 years by German artist Dieter Mammel. More here.

TESZT – Euroregional Theater Festival

May 19 - 26

The Csiky Gergely Hungarian Theater of Timișoara organizes the festival which covers more than 20 events – theater and dance performances, open-air shows, and contemporary music concerts. More details here.

Timișoara Muzicală

Until May 31

The festival, with a program of works from the Romanian and international repertoire, is organized by the National Opera of Timișoara and the city’s Banatul Philharmonic. More here.

Romanian Creative Week

May 15 – May 25

A rich program of events has been prepared for the Iași event that aims to support the local creative industries and creators. More details here.

International Shakespeare Festival in Craiova

May 16 – May 26

More than 300 theater performances, concerts, parades, workshops, book launches and more are part of the program, where productions by Robert Wilson, Peter Brook, Declan Donnellan, Robert Lepage, Philip Parr, Jesus Herrera, and Christian Friedel are some of the highlights. More here.

