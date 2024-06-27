Weekend calendar: TIFF Retrospective, Bucharest Pride March, Namaste India, Nostalgia, and more

Those who couldn’t make it to Cluj can watch a selection of TIFF films in Bucharest, where the Bucharest Pride week culminates with the yearly march and dedicated events focus on the cultures of India and Turkey, and retro music. Meanwhile, the Sibiu International Theater Festival is going strong, and close-by, Rășinari hosts the opening of the program of film screenings in local villages.

In Bucharest:

TIFF Retrospective

June 27 – June 30

Winning films of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) are screened in Bucharest, at Elvire Popesco cinema. More details on the program here.

Athenaeum Summer Festival

June 20 – June 29

The program, which brings together classical, jazz, film, and early music, kicks off with a concert where British soprano Sally Matthews will perform the final scene of Richard Strauss’s Capriccio, alongside the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Leo Hussain. The Thessaloniki State Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to deliver the festival’s closing event. More on the festival here.

Open Streets

Every weekend until October 13

The city's busy streets turn pedestrian in a program of outdoor events that has reached its fourth edition this year. Further details here.

Nostalgia

June 27 - June 30

Retro and disco music is under the spotlight at this festival held at Federația de Tir Sportiv. More here.

Art Safari

Until July 28

This season of Art Safari brings to the spotlight masters of Romanian art such as Eustațiu Stoenescu, Nicolae Grigorescu, Nicolae Tonitza, Ștefan Luchian, and Corneliu Baba. Five exhibitions are part of the program of the event which takes place at the Dacia-Romania Palace in Bucharest’s Old Town. Further details on each exhibition and their schedule here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until September 1

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

Being Van Gogh & The Revolutionary Art: From Monet to Kandinsky

Until June 30

The National Library of Romania hosts two immersive exhibitions mixing HD screenings, music, and special effects to let visitors experience the work of painters such as Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Paul Cezanne, Eduard Munch, Wassily Kandinsky and more. Further details here.

Oh, Be a Fine Girl/Guy, Kiss Me!,

Until June 29

This is Mihai Plătică’s second solo one at Gaep, and features almost 40 new photographs and objects. The show is inspired by the legacy of “Harvard Computers.” More details here.

Enchanted Garden

Until June 30

The exhibition, which opens at the Dimitrie Brândză Botanical Garden, showcases the flower-themed photos of Austrian photographer Norbert Kopf. The show is open at the garden’s exhibition pavilion. More here.

AfterLand

Until June 26

Works by an international group of artists working at the intersection between art, science, and nature are on display in this exhibition open at Rezidenta9. More on the show here.

Symphony of Water

Ongoing

The water, music, and light show at the Urban Fountains in Bucharest’s Unirii Square.

Bucharest Pride March

June 29

More than 25,000 people are expected to attend the march celebrating diversity and supporting the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. More here.

Namaste India

June 28 – June 30

The public is invited to the Botanical Garden to discover more on India’s art, spirituality, colors, and flavors. More on the event here.

Anatolian Food Fest

June 28 – June 30

Arena Națională hosts this free-entry event dedicated to Turkish food culture. Further details here.

In the country

Sibiu International Theater Festival

Until June 30

The 31st edition of the festival, which focuses this year on the theme of Friendship, has a rich program that is set to bring actors such as John Malkovich or Isabelle Adjani to the central Romania city. Numerous outdoor events are also scheduled, and several theater performances can also be watched online. More on the program here and here.

Film în Sat

June 28 – June 30

The event created by actor Toma Cuzin, known for his roles in awarded films such as Radu Jude’s Aferim or Corneliu Porumboiu’s The Treasure, opens this year’s season of Romanian film screenings and meetings with the movies’ teams in Rășinari, in Sibu county. Concerts, theater performances, and various performances are also part of the program, where events are free entry. More here.

Marius Bercea: This Side of Paradise

Until August 17

The Art Encounters Foundation presents this comprehensive solo exhibition by artist Marius Bercea, bringing together in Timișoara over 40 paintings and drawings created in the past 15 years in Cluj-Napoca and California. Further details here.

Lifeline

Until August 4

The show, held at the Timișoara Art Museum, offers a panorama of the work of the last 20 years by German artist Dieter Mammel. More here.

(Photo: Cristi Croitoru/ Dreamstime)