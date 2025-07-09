Weekend calendar: EUROPAfest, Perifeeric Festival, Gărâna Jazz Fest, Classics for Pleasure, Făgăraş Fest, Sepsi Classic, Beach Please and more

It’s a weekend of music events, from the long-standing jazz festival in Gărâna to classical music in Bucharest, Sibiu, and Sfântu Gheorghe, but also one for reconnecting with nature at a festival bringing the Făgăraş Mountains under the spotlight.

In Bucharest:

EUROPAfest

Until July 13

Artists from 20 countries perform at the event, covering jazz, blues, pop and classical music. More details here.

Perifeeric Festival

July 11 – July 13

This event for families and children, held in Parcul Morarilor, in Bucharest’s Pantelimon neighborhood, is meant to bring culture closer to local communities. More details on the program here.

Magic Summer

Until August 13

The Athenaeum hosts this series of classical music concerts that kicked off with an event featuring the Royal Camerata of Bucharest. Further details here.

Open Streets

Until October 12

The program that turns the city's main arteries into pedestrian areas returns with a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, guided tours, and areas for exercise and sports. More here.

Art Safari

Until July 27

The current edition of the art event features exhibitions on Ioan Andreescu, Ion Țuculescu, forgotten Romanian painters, but also the new generation of artists. More details here. The event is closed for the Easter Sunday but open the Saturday before.

Gaep Presents: Vlad Albu and Roberta Curcă

July 3 – July 31

This duo exhibition features two artists that have been part of Gaep’s Accelerator, the mentoring program for emerging artists: Vlad Albu and Roberta Curcă. More here.

Cats Are Taking Over

Until July 30

This is the inaugural exhibition of Vila Catena's contemporary art pavilion, a Sandwich and the Fildas Art Foundation joint initiative, via the Catena for Art program. The exhibition "explores the universe of the most charismatic domestic felines, often considered too trivial for "serious" art, reclaiming their place in contemporary creation." More on the show and the artists included here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues in a renewed format. More details here.

Film Garden

Until September 28

The Film Garden (Grădina cu Filme), the venue in Bucharest’s Alexandru Lahovari Square that hosts outdoor film screenings, will host a variety of screenings and talks with directors. More here.

In the country:

Art Encounters Biennial

Until July 13

The Timişoara event explores at this edition the theme of Bounding Histories. Whispering Tales as it showcases more than 100 works by 60 artists, including five specially commissioned creations that examine the city’s historic layers. Curators Ana Janevski (MoMA New York) and Tevž Logar (independent curator) invite the public to reflect on the city’s complex past and discover the hidden stories of emblematic places: the Garrison Headquarters – a former military building, FABER – a former factory, and the headquarters of the Art Encounters Foundation, a space with an industrial and educational history. More details here.

SoNoRo Musikland

Until July 19

The seventh edition of the event takes place in Sibiu, Copșa Mare, Cincu, Saschiz, Meșendorf, Criț, Viscri, Codlea, Făgăraș and Brașov with concerts honoring the area’s Saxon heritage. More details here.

Beach, Please

July 9 – July 13

Held in Costineşti, on the Romanian Black Sea coast, the event has a lineup featuring names such as 21 Savage, Young Thug, Lil Baby and more. Further info here.

Sepsi Classic

July 10 – July 13

The classical music festival held in Sfântu Gheorghe brings foreign musicians and talents from the local community for a program of symphonic and chamber music concerts and recitals. More details here.

Gărâna Jazz Fest

July 10 – July 13

Electro-acoustic fusions, Nordic improvisations, and avant-garde explorations are part of the program of the event, which lines up artists from over 12 countries, including Norway, Denmark, France, Poland, Greece, the Netherlands, Turkey, the US, and Romania. The concerts are held in Poiana Lupului, in Gărâna, and at the Catholic Church Văliug. More on the program here.

Făgăraş Fest

July 11 – July 13

The event takes place in the village of Sebeșu de Sus in Racovița, in Sibiu county, bringing an offering of activities for the entire family, concerts by Subcarpați and Vama, guided tours, film screenings and other activities. The festival is a manifesto for protecting the nature and cultural values ​​of the Făgăraș Mountains. More details here.

Classics for Pleasure

July 9 – July 13

Sibiu hosts a new edition of the event held this year under the theme Next Crescendo - a celebration of the emerging generation of musicians. More details on the free-entry event here.

(Photo: Gărâna by Ileana Marcela Bosogea Tudor | Dreamstime.com)

