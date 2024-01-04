Weekend calendar: Splendid Mozart concert, Brâncuși, Picasso, Dalí exhibitions, Art Safari

In Bucharest, the first weekend of 2024 brings the option of visiting several exhibitions and attending several New Year concerts, while several Christmas markets are open until the end of the week in the country.

In Bucharest

George Enescu Philharmonic concerts

January 5, 6

The George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by David Crescenzi, performs a New Year concert with a program including works by Charles Gounod, Giacomo Puccini, Ruggero Leoncavallo, Johann Strauss II, and more. The orchestra performs alongside soloists Paula Iancic (soprano) and Teodor Ilincăi (tenor). More details here.

Splendid Mozart – New Year Concert

January 6

The Bucharest National Opera and Calea Victoriei Foundation organize the tenth edition of this New Year Concert, dedicated to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The Symphactory Orchestra, conducted by Tiberiu Soare, performs alongside soprano Mădălina Barbu, pianist Horia Mihail, and baritone Adrian Mărcan. More details on the program here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until May 12

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Victor Brauner. Between the oneiric and the occult

Until April 30

The exhibition at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) focused on the Surrealist painter brings together works from the collections of local and European museums – paintings, drawings, books, magazines and more. More here. *

Art Safari

Until January 14

An edition focused on music, the story of the nocturnal city, love, and legendary bags worn by stars and superstars. The program is available here.

The Picasso Effect

Until January 22

The exhibition open at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe) includes works by Picasso and by Romanian artists he influence. More on this here.

Benito Román: The Prodigious Decade. The Living Constitution

Until February 25

The National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) hosts this photography exhibition curated by Chema Conesa and organized in a partnership with the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest. The photos of Benito Román, described as “an authentic portrait of a decade in which we Spaniards discovered faith in ourselves,” showcase the day to day of apparently insubstantial events that have turned into an account of the sociopolitical change of the country. More details here. *

The Signs for Somewhere and Elsewhere and Here and Now

Until February 3

Works by Răzvan Anton, Pavel Brăila, Felipe Cohen, Vlatka Horvat, Sebastian Moldovan, Damir Očko, Cătălin Pîslaru, Mihai Plătică, Raluca Popa, Marilena Preda Sânc, Mircea Stănescu, and Ignacio Uriarte are on display at Gaep’s new venue. More details here.

Alice in Wonderland @ Botanical Garden

Until March 3

This outdoor multimedia exhibition combining light and music, open at Dimitrie Brandza Botanical Garden, invites children and grownups alike to discover the magical universe of Alice in Wonderland. Further details here.

In the country

Brâncuși: Romanian Sources and Universal Perspectives

Until January 28

The National Art Museum of Timișoara hosts this exhibition gathering some 100 works of the Romanian artist: sculptures, drawings, and photos. More here.

Timișoara Christmas Market

November 26 – January 7

A dome of lights and the Christmas tree have been set up in front of the city’s Opera House, while the ice skating rink can be found in Libertății Square. As a first this year, Sf. Gheorghe Square also has festive decorations. More here.

Craiova Christmas Market

November 17 – January 7

The fair takes place in four venues in the city, namely the Old Town, William Shakespeare Square, Doljana, and Mihai Viteazul Square. Among other attractions, visitors can take a ride on the Ferris wheel and take photos at the unique little houses painted by artists. More here.

Brașov Christmas Market

November 30 – January 7

The Council Square in Brașov hosts the event, which takes place under the theme of Fairytale December in Brașov. Various activities and events, the stalls with season items and gifts and an ice skating rink are among the things visitors can find here. More here.

*The National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) is closed on January 6 and January 7, which are legal days off.

(Photo courtesy of Art Safari)

