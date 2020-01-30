Weekend calendar: Cuban films, Night of Ideas, Gerar Half Marathon, movie openings

Events:
Cuban Film Days: ongoing, ends February 1 at the Cervantes Institute. More about the event here.
The Night of Ideas: January 30 at the French Institute. More about the event here.
Gerar Half Marathon: February 1 at the campus of the Bucharest Polytechnic University. More details here.
Swan Lake: February 1 at the Bucharest Opera House. More info here.
Around and About Surrealism, ongoing, ends February 2, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). Further details here.
Movie openings:
The Gentlemen
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Colin Farrell
Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue!
Starring: Anya Cooke, Isaac Emberson-Heeks, Lukas Engel, Addison Holley, Kallan Holley
(Photo: Pixabay)
