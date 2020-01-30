Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 13:26
Events
Weekend calendar: Cuban films, Night of Ideas, Gerar Half Marathon, movie openings
30 January 2020
Events:

Cuban Film Days: ongoing, ends February 1 at the Cervantes Institute. More about the event here.

The Night of Ideas: January 30 at the French Institute. More about the event here.

Gerar Half Marathon: February 1 at the campus of the Bucharest Polytechnic University. More details here.

Swan Lake: February 1 at the Bucharest Opera House. More info here.

Around and About Surrealism, ongoing, ends February 2, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). Further details here.

Movie openings:

The Gentlemen

Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Colin Farrell

Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue!

Starring: Anya Cooke, Isaac Emberson-Heeks, Lukas Engel, Addison Holley, Kallan Holley

(Photo: Pixabay)

