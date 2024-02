Weekend calendar: Alphaville, Nikos Vertis concerts, exhibitions, fairs

The series of concerts of international artists kicks off in Bucharest with performances from Nikos Vertis and Alphaville, while fairs are opening for the upcoming gift-giving occasions.

In Bucharest:

Nikos Vertis

February 8

Fans of Greek music can listen to Vertis in Bucharest at Sala Palatului and in Cluj on February 15 at BT Arena. More details here.

Alphaville

February 11

The synth-pop group that rose to fame in the 1980s performs at Sala Palatului, where the audience can listen to hits such as Big in Japan, Forever Young, Dance with Me or Sounds Like a Melody. More here.

George Enescu Philharmonic concerts

February 8, 9

Francois López-Ferrer conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra in a program of works by Tchaikovsky and Ravel. Pianist Boris Giltburg is the soloist. Iosif Ion Prunner conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Choir. Further details here.

National Radio Orchestra concert

February 2

Radu Paponiu conducts the National Radio Orchestra for a program including works by Strauss and Dvořák. Horia Mihail is the soloist. More here.

Great painters in the Prado Museum – film screenings

Until February 23

The National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) hosts this series of documentary screenings about important Spanish artist or who had a connection with Spain. On February 9, Zurbarán and his twelve sons is scheduled. Access is based on the ticket to the exhibition Benito Román: The Prodigious Decade. The Living Constitution. The documentaries are screened with English and Romanian subtitles. More here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until May 12

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Victor Brauner. Between the oneiric and the occult

The exhibition at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) focused on the Surrealist painter brings together works from the collections of local and European museums – paintings, drawings, books, magazines and more. More here.

Benito Román: The Prodigious Decade. The Living Constitution

Until February 25

The National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) hosts this photography exhibition curated by Chema Conesa and organized in a partnership with the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest. The photos of Benito Román, described as “an authentic portrait of a decade in which we Spaniards discovered faith in ourselves,” showcase the day to day of apparently insubstantial events that have turned into an account of the sociopolitical change of the country. More details here.

Andrei Bîrsan – The 80s Generation: A Photographic Journey

Until February 20

The life of Romanian students in the 1980s as captured by photographer Andrei Bîrsan in this exhibition open at Undeva în Comunism (6 Covaci St, Old Town). More details here.

Acumulare.colecție 3

Until February 11

This exhibition-collection of works gifted by the co-founder of Celula de Artă, Daniel Loagăr, is open at the venue at 53 Carol Blvd. It showcases works by Alex Manea, Alexandra Baciu, Louis Kareem Jamal, Ioana Badea, Adelina Cîmpeanu, Denis Nanciu, Andrei Cornea, Anca Coller and Not Bob. More details here.

Experimental I

Until February 24

An experimental photography exhibition by artist Marius Adrian is open at the Pop Up Window of Kulterra Gallery (104 - 106 Știrbey Vodă). Further details here.

Alice in Wonderland @ Botanical Garden

Until March 3

This outdoor multimedia exhibition combining light and music, open at Dimitrie Brandza Botanical Garden, invites children and grownups alike to discover the magical universe of Alice in Wonderland. Further details here.

Dichisar Love Fest

February 10 -11

Impact Hub Universitate hosts this fair gathering a selection of items ranging from accessories, contemporary jewelry, and beauty treats to decorations, home gifts, and clothing. More here.

In the country

The Twist. Five Provincial Stories from an Empire

Until February 11

Kunsthalle Bega in Timișoara host this exhibition “mapping the symbolic levels gathered in the culture of the historical Banat region over time.” It includes works from six museums in the country, from the workshops of contemporary artists or from various other collections. Further details here.

Rituals, Keepers and Storms

Until March 9

The exhibition, open at Isho House / Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara, showcases works by the late artist Ioana Nemeș and is meant as a “gesture of reassessment and documentary research of the body of works Relics for the Afterfuture (Brown).” More here.

