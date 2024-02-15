Weekend calendar: Il Cinema Ritrovato on Tour, Art Battle Bucharest, Classix Festival, Cirque du Soleil and more

The first local edition of the festival looking at the history of cinema takes place in Bucharest, while classical music takes the spotlight in Iași.

In Bucharest:

Il Cinema Ritrovato on Tour

February 15 – February 18

This is the first edition of the festival in Bucharest includes films by Roberto Rossellini, Nanni Moretti, Luchino Visconti, Cecilia Mangini, in a selection curated by Călin Boto. The film screenings take place at Elvire Popesco Cinema, while the events dedicated to archiving and restoration at the theater and film university UNATC. Further details here.

Art Battle Bucharest

February 18

The second local edition of the live painting competition Art Battle is scheduled to take place at Bragadiru Palace. With a concept inspired by the street art form of the rap battles, Art Battle aims to promote the idea of a live art competition. Throughout the three-round live painting competition that sees 12 selected artists participating in 20-minute rounds, the public can catch a glimpse of the creative process and become part of the jury, casting an online ballot with their preferences. More details here.

Ovo by Cirque du Soleil

February 15 – February 18

The circus company returns to Bucharest with the production Ovo, which will be presented at Romexpo. Further details here.

George Enescu Philharmonic concerts

February 15, 16

Christian Zacharias, also appearing as a soloist, conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra in a program of works by Mozart and Bruckner. Further details here.

National Radio Orchestra concert

February 16

John Axelrod conducts the National Radio Orchestra for a program including works by Brahms. Violinist Valentin Șerban is the soloist. More details here.

La Bohème @ Bucharest National Opera

February 18

Puccini’s four-act opera is presented at the Bucharest Opera by a cast that includes Iulia Isaev as Mimi and Daniel Magdal as Rodolfo. More details here.

Great painters in the Prado Museum – film screenings

Until February 23

The National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) hosts this series of documentary screenings about important Spanish artist or who had a connection with Spain. On February 16, Miguel Ángel Trujillo’s Rubens, el espectáculo de la vida is scheduled. Access is based on the ticket to the exhibition Benito Román: The Prodigious Decade. The Living Constitution. The documentaries are screened with English and Romanian subtitles. More here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until May 12

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Victor Brauner. Between the oneiric and the occult

Until April 30

The exhibition at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) focused on the Surrealist painter brings together works from the collections of local and European museums – paintings, drawings, books, magazines and more. More here.

Benito Román: The Prodigious Decade. The Living Constitution

Until February 25

The National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) hosts this photography exhibition curated by Chema Conesa and organized in a partnership with the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest. The photos of Benito Román, described as “an authentic portrait of a decade in which we Spaniards discovered faith in ourselves,” showcase the day to day of apparently insubstantial events that have turned into an account of the sociopolitical change of the country. More details here.

Andrei Bîrsan – The 80s Generation: A Photographic Journey

Until February 20

The life of Romanian students in the 1980s as captured by photographer Andrei Bîrsan in this exhibition open at Undeva în Comunism (6 Covaci St, Old Town). More details here.

Experimental I

Until February 24

An experimental photography exhibition by artist Marius Adrian is open at the Pop Up Window of Kulterra Gallery (104 - 106 Știrbey Vodă). Further details here.

Love in Amzei: A Manifest for the Many Languages of Tenderness

Until February 28

The exhibition gathers works of a group of emerging and established artists, showcasing works from private collections but also creations show to the public for the first time “in a manifesto for affection, tenderness, care, and empathy.” The artists included in the show are Beatrice Arzoiu, Sasha Bandi, Suzana Dan, Andrei Gamarț, Claudia Larcher, Pandele Pandele, Norica Popescu, Lea Rasovszky, Gino Rubert, Roman Tolici, and Ecaterina Vrana. The exhibition is open 13 Piața Amzei. More here.

Alice in Wonderland @ Botanical Garden

Until March 3

This outdoor multimedia exhibition combining light and music, open at Dimitrie Brandza Botanical Garden, invites children and grownups alike to discover the magical universe of Alice in Wonderland. Further details here.

Mărțișor workshop @ Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum

February 17

This workshop on crafting mărțișoare targets children aged 6 to 12. Registrations can be made here.

The Wizard of Oz @ MINA

February 20

The Museum of Immersive New Art’s newest production premieres on February 20 with a reinterpretation of L. Frank Baum’s story. More details here.

In the country

Rituals, Keepers and Storms

Until March 9

The exhibition, open at Isho House / Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara, showcases works by the late artist Ioana Nemeș and is meant as a “gesture of reassessment and documentary research of the body of works Relics for the Afterfuture (Brown).” More here.

Nikos Vertis

February 15

After performing in Bucharest, Vertis meets the public in Cluj at BT Arena. More details here.

Classix Festival

February 18 – February 25

This is the fifth edition of the event taking place in Iași. This year’s theme invites the public “to explore the multidimensional nature of desire in the world of classical music, from the subtle to the passionate.” The program is available here.

