Weekend calendar: Art Battle Bucharest, Palm Sunday fairs, Gaudeamus Cluj and more

Palm Sunday and Easter fairs are open across the country, while in Bucharest the public can attend the events of Open Street or a jazz concert by New Yorkers Nat Osborn and Mike Parker.

In Bucharest:

Art Battle Bucharest

April 27

The third edition of the live painting competition Art Battle is held at Bragadiru Palace. Besides the competition that allows the public to witness the creative process live, the venue also hosts the contemporary art fair re-LEAF. More here.

Palm Sunday Fair @ Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum in Bucharest

April 26 – April 28

The event, Vin Floriile cu soare si soarele cu Florii, brings a selection of presents for the upcoming occasion, foods traditionally prepared at this time of the year, and attend a series of traditional folk music concerts. The program is available here.

Palm Sunday Fair @ the Peasant Museum in Bucharest

April 26 – April 28

Painted eggs, icons, wood-made items, ceramics, fabrics, toys, jewelry, and more eill be on display at the event, where the public can also find traditional food usually prepared for Easter. The fair supports schools, foundations and non-profits working to benefit children with disabilities and the underprivileged. More here.

Open Streets

Every weekend until October 13

The city's busy streets turn pedestrian in a program of outdoor events that has reached its fourth edition this year. Further details here.

George Enescu Philharmonic concerts

April 25, 26

Michael Sanderling conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra in a program covering works by Aram Khachaturian and Tchaikovsky. Cellist Andrei Ioniță is the soloist. Further details here.

Nat Osborn/Mike Parker Duo (NYC) @ JazzBook

April 26

New Yorkers Nat Osborn and Mike Parker have been making music together for over 15 years. Since meeting in their university jazz ensemble, they’ve made their way from busking the streets of Budapest to playing famous clubs in New York City to headlining jazz festivals across Europe. More on the event here.

Art Safari

Until July 28

This season of Art Safari brings to the spotlight masters of Romanian art such as Eustațiu Stoenescu, Nicolae Grigorescu, Nicolae Tonitza, Ștefan Luchian, and Corneliu Baba. Five exhibitions are part of the program of the event which takes place at the Dacia-Romania Palace in Bucharest’s Old Town. Further details on each exhibition and their schedule here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until May 12

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Victor Brauner. Between the oneiric and the occult

Until April 30

The exhibition at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) focused on the Surrealist painter brings together works from the collections of local and European museums – paintings, drawings, books, magazines and more. More here.

Jonathan Lasker: Paintings from Five Decades

Until May 11

The solo exhibition of the New-York-based painter is open at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe) in Bucharest. The show, part of MARe’s international program, includes 15 large-size works by the artist, created over the past five decades and selected from various European collections. More here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). The program opens on March 15th with a screening of Titian. The Empire of Color. More here.

Being Van Gogh & The Revolutionary Art: From Monet to Kandinsky

Until June 16

The National Library of Romania hosts two immersive exhibitions mixing HD screenings, music, and special effects to let visitors experience the work of painters such as Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Paul Cezanne, Eduard Munch, Wassily Kandinsky and more. Further details here.

Metal Poetry

Until April 28

Random Space (21 Popa Petre) hosts this show of metal sculptor Cristina Dinu. More details here.

Enchanted Garden

Until June 30

The exhibition, which opens at the Dimitrie Brândză Botanical Garden, showcases the flower-themed photos of Austrian photographer Norbert Kopf. The show is open at the garden’s exhibition pavilion. More here.

In the country

Gaudeamus Cluj

Until April 28

Unirii Square in Cluj-Napoca hosts the free-access event, which gathers titles from some 85 publishing houses. More here.

Emergencies - Lia and Dan Perjovschi double solo show @ Brașov Art Museum

Until April 30

The exhibition showcases parts of the research the two artists conducted over the last 35 years. Lia Perjovschi’s works, grouped under the title Survival Kit, meet Dan Perjovschi’s, presented in the section Press Stress. The exhibition is open at the Brașov Art Museum. More here.

All you have seen will come true - Andrei Gamarț @ Constanța Art Museum

Until May 12

After being presented in Brașov, All you have seen will come true will go on display in Constanța, following a partnership between the city’s Art Museum and Mobius Gallery. The show is a retrospective of the last ten years of the artist. More here.

Craiova Easter Fair

Until May 12

Season products, fairy tale decorations, and musical performances await tourists and locals in the city's Romanescu Park. More here.

Timișoara Easter Fair

Until May 6

The event takes place in the city’s Libertății, Sf. Gheorghe and Traian squares, each with its own role in building up the festive atmosphere. More here.

The Easter fairs in Sibiu, Oradea, Brașov, Suceava also open this weekend. We have compiled a list of them here.

(Photo: Radub85/ Dreamstime)

editor@romania-insider.com