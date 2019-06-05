Weather warning: Storms, hail and strong winds in Romania until Wednesday

This week starts with bad weather in Romania, severe storms being expected to hit all regions of the country, including the capital. In fact, weather forecasting service AccuWeather informed users that a tornado could hit Bucharest on Monday, local Digi24 reported.

According to a weather warning issued by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), the weather will get really bad in Romania these days, the meteorologists forecasting torrential rains, thunderstorms, and damaging hail for the entire country. In some parts, the rainfall can reach 60 liters/sqm. The warning is valid until Wednesday morning, 09:00.

The temperatures will also drop in this period across the country, and the winter will return in the mountain areas, especially at altitudes of over 1,800 m where it will snow.

ANM also issued a special forecast for Bucharest, also valid until Wednesday morning, according to which the capital will be hit by storms that can bring hail and strong winds. Moreover, the temperatures will drop significantly in the capital in the coming days, being expected to go down to a minimum of only 6-7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, AccuWeather even said that the capital would be hit by a tornado on Monday.

A tornado hit a small town in Southern Romania about a week ago, and toppled a bus leaving eight people with light injuries.This extreme phenomenon is very rare in Romania.

In this context, the Bucharest-Ilfov Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU Bucuresti-Ilfov) recommended Bucharesters to stop any outdoor activities and take cover in homes or other safe places in case a storm hits the city. Also, the citizens are advised not to stand near trees, pillars, billboards or tents and not touch electricity poles and wires.

Meanwhile, the education minister Ecaterina Andornescu said on Sunday evening, May 5, that the authorities could decide to close some schools, given the weather warning issued by ANM, local News.ro reported. She said that the local authorities would decide on this, depending on how bad the weather will be.

