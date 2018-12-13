Belgian developer builds EUR 45 mln warehouse for Auchan near Bucharest

Belgian logistics developer WDP announced that it will develop a new state-of-the-art logistics warehouse for French retailer Auchan in its existing logistics park on Bucharest’s outskirts at Stefanestii de Jos.

WDP will invest about EUR 45 million in this warehouse, which will have an area of some 77,000 sqm.

This is the largest transaction in the industrial market in 2018. JLL, brokered the deal, Profit.ro informed. The project will partially consist of a temperature-controlled area and will be leased by Auchan for a period of seven years. Delivery of this new development is scheduled during the first quarter of 2020.

Last year, WDP signed a similar contract for the same location with French sporting goods Decathlon, under which the real estate developer will lease a 29,000 sqm warehouse to serve the national distribution network as well as retailer’s shops in Bulgaria and Greece.

(photo source: WDP)