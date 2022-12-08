Events

 

 

Wardruna, Haken, TesseracT, Port Noir, Vulture Industries to take on Sibiu's Artmania stage next year

08 December 2022
A lot of exciting artists are coming to Sibiu for the Artmania 2023 festival, a three-day musical festivity in a line-up rooster consisting of European bands like Wardruna, Haken, TesseracT, Port Noir, and Vulture Industries.

Tickets start from RON 400 on the official website or iabilet.ro for the event's 16th edition.

Hailing from Norway, Wardruna takes on the stage with their neo-dark folk approach. With a sold-out European tour this year, the six-piece formation decided that it’s the best time to return to Sibiu four years after their debut Romanian show back in 2018.

Though, this year, the band is back with a new face and a new album: Kvitravn. “For me, this album is a natural continuation and development of everything I've done so far. Through experience, reflection, and curiosity, we continue to grow as people, researchers, and musicians, and with this constant movement grows our ability to delve deeper into our work,” said frontman Einar Selvik, quoted by News.ro.

Another familiar name to helm the stage, British progressive rock group Haken will also make their comeback to Sibiu after five years, as they’re gearing up for their 2023 album Fauna.

Hailed as the “pioneer” of the djent style, TesseracT’s rich discography will cherish the festival with their four albums, not to mention the mix of old-school rock and hip-hop voice that Swedish collective Port Noir will bring to the stage.

(Photo source: Artmania Sibiu 2023 website)

