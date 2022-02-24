Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Romanian stock market drops 4% on Ukraine war

24 February 2022
Romanian stocks took a dive on Thursday as Russia’s attack on Ukraine send the world’s equity markets tumbling down. The Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index – BET closed the day down 4%, in line with the losses recorded by bigger European indices such as the German DAX and French CAC 40.

All of the companies in the BET recorded losses on Thursday, ranging from 1.3% in the case of Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz (SNG) and 9% for Moldova-based wine producer Purcari (WINE).

Aluminum producer Alro (ALR), which is indirectly controlled by a Russian investor – Vitaliy Machitski, saw its shares tumble by 8.85%. Restaurant chain Sphera Franchise Group (SFG) and real estate developer One United Properties (ONE) also lost over 7% of their capitalization.

The war in Ukraine, which will trigger more economic sanctions on Russia from Ukraine’s Western allies, is expected to push up commodity prices with a negative effect on economic growth. This is bad news for the equity markets, which were already showing signs of fatigue after a multi-year rally that has pushed them to all-time highs.

(Photo source: Engdao Wichitpunya | Dreamstime.com)

