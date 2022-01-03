Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET leaps up by 33% in 2021

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) ended 2021 with a yield of 33.2%, measured by the blue-chip index BET, which exceeded the threshold of 13,000 points for the first time at the end of the year.

Including the dividends, investors obtained a yield of 40%, reflected by the dynamics of the BET-TR index.

All stock market indices increased in 2021, the individual gain ranging from 21.1% for BET-FI, the index that tracks the performance of SIFs (close-end investment funds) and Fondul Proprietatea (FP) and 40% for BET-TR, the index that includes the dividends granted to shareholders.

Last year, the stock market operator also launched the BETAeRO index for the secondary trading market AeRO, which ended the year with an appreciation of 5.3% compared to its launch on October 11.

The shares with the highest increases on the main market were TeraPlast Bistrita (180.8%), Nuclearelectrica (163.2%), MedLife (113.4%), the only ones that brought investors more than one doubling the investment. Robust gains were provided as well by Romgaz (38.8%), OMV Petrom (37.3%) and Fondul Proprietatea (37.2%), according to BVB data.

The capitalization of the main segment rose by 48.4% in 2021, to RON 229.08 bln, while the capitalization of the secondary segment AeRO increased by 103.3%, meaning it doubled to RON 19.8 bln.

