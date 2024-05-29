VTEX supports OBI unlocking new market potential and accelerating business growth

News from Companies

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the composable and complete commerce platform for enterprise B2C and B2B brands, has been selected by OBI , a leading Do It Yourself (DIY) multinational retailer headquartered in Germany, to accelerate their commerce commerce capabilities, affirming its status as an industry leader in home improvement.

The German retailer selected VTEX over other enterprise digital commerce platforms for its renowned ability to automate business logic and simplify infrastructure, streamlining the customer journey. Leveraging VTEX's composable commerce platform, OBI integrated its ecommerce, 349 physical stores, and third-party sellers into a unified transactional platform. This integration expanded product offerings and provided customers with a seamless shopping experience across various delivery and pick-up options. With integrated physical stores nationwide, customers can conveniently pick up online orders within just two hours.

A Platform to Unlock OBI’s Strategic Direction

"We want to allow a unified experience for our customers across sales channels and ecosystem partners - our technology backbone needs to reflect this accordingly. VTEX's scalable platform has enabled us to continue unlocking our innovative potential, streamline operations and seamlessly adapt to evolving market demands,” said Tim Engler, Senior Vice President responsible for OBI‘s group-wide IT. “By migrating to VTEX we replaced our more than 10 years existing ecommerce platform while at the same time enabling strategic marketplace capabilities opening our ecosystem to third party sellers. In parallel, we have seen a significant increase in our team’s agility and capability to react to customer and market demands. The development and deployment process was significantly shortened compared to our previous monolithic solution, which gives us good confidence for a timely international rollout as well as new feature enhancements.

Since migrating to VTEX, OBI has experienced significant enhancements in consumer and developer experience, including:

Unified Management of physical stores and online presence: 350 Independent Accounts Linked to One Central Account.

350 Independent Accounts Linked to One Central Account. Smooth Ramp-Up: VTEX Platform Traffic Gradually Increased from 1% to 100% During Go-Live.

VTEX Platform Traffic Gradually Increased from 1% to 100% During Go-Live. Increased Agility: OBI development teams can independently build, test, and deploy new features or functionalities that add value to end users.

OBI development teams can independently build, test, and deploy new features or functionalities that add value to end users. Scalability: VTEX’s platform will give OBI the basis to scale fast into different countries.

"At VTEX, we prioritize innovation by attentively listening to the needs of enterprises, developers, and end-users. This enables us to anticipate the needs of retailers like OBI and continuously strive to earn their trust as a partner that can showcase the power of a composable and complete architecture. Our digital commerce infrastructure is driving profitable growth for 2,600 B2C and B2B enterprise businesses across 43 countries worldwide and we’re excited to have OBI be a part of an ecosystem that is shaping the future of commerce.” - Santiago Naranjo, Chief Revenue Officer of VTEX.

Why more enterprise brands are migrating to VTEX

Enterprises' real-world results unveil key benefits of VTEX, including a 133% return on investment; business growth yielding an additional USD 17.1 million; and savings of USD $5.8M after migrating from a legacy commerce platform to VTEX. Read more here.

Enterprise brands that migrated to VTEX benefited from the immense value global brands acquire when deploying the composable and complete platform. This aligns with VTEX’s recognition as the sole vendor selected ‘Customers’ Choice’ in the 2024 Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Digital Commerce Report here, highlighting VTEX's position at the forefront of shaping the future of commerce. By optimizing digital commerce infrastructure, we are facilitating profitable growth for enterprises in 43 countries worldwide.

To learn about how VTEX's composable and complete platform is becoming the commerce platform of choice for OBI and other renowned brands like Colgate, Motorola, Samsung, Under Armour, Whirlpool and more, click here.

About OBI

OBI can help you to design your home creatively and independently. Our range includes products and service offerings in the areas of DIY, construction and gardens. OBI’s top priority is enabling you to transform your own home in line with your own wishes, the options available to you and your DIY knowledge and skills. OBI currently has more than 640 stores across Europe. Alongside its home market in Germany, OBI is also represented in a further nine European countries: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czechia and Hungary. OBI is a company within the Tengelmann Group.

OBI in figures

40,000 employees

646 locations in 10 countries

Total revenue of EUR 8.2 billion in financial year 2023

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where forward-thinking CEOs and CIOs smarten up their investments. Our composable and complete platform helps brands and retailers modernize their stack and reduce maintenance costs by rapidly migrating from legacy systems, connecting their entire value chain, and making inventory and fulfillment their strength. As a leader in digital commerce, VTEX is trusted by 2,600 B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having 3,500 active online stores across 43 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2023). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

__

*This is a Press release.