Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 11:56
Business

Romanian speech therapy startup aims to raise EUR 290,000

02 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

VoxiKids, a platform dedicated to parents and speech therapists that aims to accelerate the recovery of children with speech and pronunciation deficiencies, aims to raise EUR 290,000 in exchange for 10.39% of its capital. The company's pre-money valuation is EUR 2.5 million.

Two local venture capital funds – GapMinder and Cleverage – will contribute with EUR 115,000 to this financing round, while the remaining EUR 175,000 should come from private investors on the equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink. The SeedBlink listing will take place on November 3.

"Listing on SeedBlink is an opportunity for VoxiKids to become one of the leading products in the e-health market. We will add important functionalities to the platform, accelerate the marketing & sales area, and expand in other countries, like the United Kingdom and the USA. We want our platform to be used in as many houses, kindergartens and speech therapy offices as possible because the acquisition of language in early childhood is essential for the emotional and social development of children," says AnaMaria Onica, CEO and co-founder of Speakquest, the company that owns the VoxiKids brand.

VoxiKids was launched in March 2019 by AnaMaria Onica (36 years old), Cristian Baita (38 years old), and Adrian Enache (31 years old). It was launched as a mobile MVP (minimum viable product) - for iOS and Android- and currently has over 10,000 downloads.

"The idea to develop a product dedicated to speech therapy came up in 2018 when we were looking for a field where we could launch a startup that would be aligned with our vision and also have a major social impact. We started to research the e-health area, and that's how we found out that there are over 500,000 children in need of speech therapy in Romania, and globally, there are over 34 million children who are facing the same problem. Choosing to pursue this niche was also based on personal reason because I have unilateral hypoacusis, and it was easy for me to understand what these children are going through," says AnaMaria Onica.

In recent months, the entrepreneurs have focused on developing a SaaS platform that connects parents with speech therapists and makes possible online speech therapy. The beta version of the platform is currently being tested in 25 speech therapy offices and will be launched until December 2020. The final version of the mobile application will be launched at the beginning of 2021. The app will also incorporate an artificial intelligence module (voice processing) created in partnership with the Bucharest Polytechnic University.

The entrepreneurs aim for the product to be used in over 1,000 speech therapy offices in the next 12 months and to impact the lives of nearly 17,000 children in Romania. Thus, next year the company could reach a turnover of EUR 720,000 in Romania. The final version of the SaaS platform will contain 20 modules that offer: online therapy, specialized content (exercises, homework), administrative instruments (document management), communication tools (relevant notes), patient management tools (monitoring progress, adjusting therapy, evaluations). The team is also working on creating content for children with disabilities such as Autism, Down Syndrome.

VoxiKids plans on reaching the US and UK markets in 2021. The company's goal is to become an international leader for digital e-health solutions by 2023.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: courtesy of the company)

Tags
IT & Online
Entrepreneurs
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 09:59
21 October 2020
Business
Romanian beekeeping app looking to get EUR 150,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 11:56
Business

Romanian speech therapy startup aims to raise EUR 290,000

02 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

VoxiKids, a platform dedicated to parents and speech therapists that aims to accelerate the recovery of children with speech and pronunciation deficiencies, aims to raise EUR 290,000 in exchange for 10.39% of its capital. The company's pre-money valuation is EUR 2.5 million.

Two local venture capital funds – GapMinder and Cleverage – will contribute with EUR 115,000 to this financing round, while the remaining EUR 175,000 should come from private investors on the equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink. The SeedBlink listing will take place on November 3.

"Listing on SeedBlink is an opportunity for VoxiKids to become one of the leading products in the e-health market. We will add important functionalities to the platform, accelerate the marketing & sales area, and expand in other countries, like the United Kingdom and the USA. We want our platform to be used in as many houses, kindergartens and speech therapy offices as possible because the acquisition of language in early childhood is essential for the emotional and social development of children," says AnaMaria Onica, CEO and co-founder of Speakquest, the company that owns the VoxiKids brand.

VoxiKids was launched in March 2019 by AnaMaria Onica (36 years old), Cristian Baita (38 years old), and Adrian Enache (31 years old). It was launched as a mobile MVP (minimum viable product) - for iOS and Android- and currently has over 10,000 downloads.

"The idea to develop a product dedicated to speech therapy came up in 2018 when we were looking for a field where we could launch a startup that would be aligned with our vision and also have a major social impact. We started to research the e-health area, and that's how we found out that there are over 500,000 children in need of speech therapy in Romania, and globally, there are over 34 million children who are facing the same problem. Choosing to pursue this niche was also based on personal reason because I have unilateral hypoacusis, and it was easy for me to understand what these children are going through," says AnaMaria Onica.

In recent months, the entrepreneurs have focused on developing a SaaS platform that connects parents with speech therapists and makes possible online speech therapy. The beta version of the platform is currently being tested in 25 speech therapy offices and will be launched until December 2020. The final version of the mobile application will be launched at the beginning of 2021. The app will also incorporate an artificial intelligence module (voice processing) created in partnership with the Bucharest Polytechnic University.

The entrepreneurs aim for the product to be used in over 1,000 speech therapy offices in the next 12 months and to impact the lives of nearly 17,000 children in Romania. Thus, next year the company could reach a turnover of EUR 720,000 in Romania. The final version of the SaaS platform will contain 20 modules that offer: online therapy, specialized content (exercises, homework), administrative instruments (document management), communication tools (relevant notes), patient management tools (monitoring progress, adjusting therapy, evaluations). The team is also working on creating content for children with disabilities such as Autism, Down Syndrome.

VoxiKids plans on reaching the US and UK markets in 2021. The company's goal is to become an international leader for digital e-health solutions by 2023.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: courtesy of the company)

Tags
IT & Online
Entrepreneurs
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 09:59
21 October 2020
Business
Romanian beekeeping app looking to get EUR 150,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

02 November 2020
Social
Romania’s economy minister infected with COVID-19
31 October 2020
Sports
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep infected with COVID-19
30 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air moves Bucharest-London flights from Luton to Heathrow
29 October 2020
Justice
Another former head of Romania’s Chamber of Deputies sent to jail for corruption
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
30 October 2020
Entertainment
Halloween special: Horror movies shot in Romania
26 October 2020
Social
Romania updates “yellow list”: Travelers from the US no longer required to quarantine on arrival
26 October 2020
Real Estate
Romanian real estate investor develops new standard that certifies office building resilience to pandemic