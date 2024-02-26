Paris Olympics: Voltaj releases song for Team Romania

Video

Local pop-rock group Voltaj has recently released a song dedicated to the athletes who will represent Romania at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Titled Din toată inima pentru Team Romania (From the heart for Team Romania), the song has the specific sound of Voltaj and is accompanied by a video starring athletes of Team Romania.

The song starts with the message:

“We all have only one dream

To reach the top

Just like we promised

No roads closed

We don't stop till we win

We’ll fight to be on the podium every day

We’re collecting medals”

“Sustained work, determination, and the courage to fight are the common values of the members of Team Romania, who will compete under the red, yellow, and blue colors at the Olympic Games in Paris,” said the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR).

“The Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, together with its partners, fully supports the athletes who will represent our country and aims, as inspired by the motivational words of the newly released song by the band Voltaj, for the whole of Romania to find out what is behind the spirit of Team Romania – trust, strength, desire for victory.”

(Photo source: Cosr.ro)