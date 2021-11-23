Ten years after, Vodafone fined in Romania on charges of abuse of dominant position

Romania's High Court (ICCJ) ruled in the case of Vodafone against the competition body Consiliul Concurentei (CC) and sustained a RON 111 mln (EUR 22 mln) fine to be paid by the telecom operator on charges of abuse of dominant position, Adevarul reported.

The deeds took place more than ten years ago, but the telecom operator appealed CC's fine in court - and the case took roughly a decade to reach an end.

Despite the lengthy judiciary procedures, the case was not cumbersome in essence. In 2011, the CC slapped fines against both major mobile telecom operators at that time in Romania, Vodafone and Orange, on charges of not allowing the smaller operator Netmaster Communications access their networks as an ending point.

In February 2011, the Competition Council issued fines to the two mobile operators of RON 268.3 mln (EUR 63 ml) on charges of abuse of a dominant position.

In the case of Orange Romania, the fine amounted to RON 147.9 mln and represented 3.6% of the operator's turnover in 2010, according to Profit.ro.

At Vodafone Romania, the sanction was set at 3.45% of the company's turnover in 2010, respectively RON 120.3 mln.

Both telecom operators appealed the decision. Eventually, Orange had to pay a RON 111 mln fine in 2018 when the final ruling was released.

(Photo: Zerbor/ Dreamstime)

