Elefant, Vivre and Nemo bonds bottom out after deep slump at Bucharest Exchange

The bonds of online retailers Elefant Online (ELF26) and Vivre Deco (VIV26E and VIV25E), as well as those of courier firm Nemo Express (NEMO23E), rose by approximately 15% each on October 5, after the deep dive taken in the days before - being still traded at a deep discount, though.

These corporate bonds have recorded the biggest declines recently in the context of the disappointing financial results reported, Ziarul Financiar said.

Thus, ELF26 bonds rose by 14.8% on October 5 but are traded at 75.5% of their face value.

In the case of Vivre’s bonds (maturing 2025 and 2026), the 15% rise on the same day couldn’t lift the quotations too much as they are below 15% of their face value.

Nemo’s bonds that mature next year are traded significantly higher, yet at only 58.7% of their face value.

