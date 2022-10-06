Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Elefant, Vivre and Nemo bonds bottom out after deep slump at Bucharest Exchange

06 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The bonds of online retailers Elefant Online (ELF26) and Vivre Deco (VIV26E and VIV25E), as well as those of courier firm Nemo Express (NEMO23E), rose by approximately 15% each on October 5, after the deep dive taken in the days before - being still traded at a deep discount, though.

These corporate bonds have recorded the biggest declines recently in the context of the disappointing financial results reported, Ziarul Financiar said.

Thus, ELF26 bonds rose by 14.8% on October 5 but are traded at 75.5% of their face value.

In the case of Vivre’s bonds (maturing 2025 and 2026), the 15% rise on the same day couldn’t lift the quotations too much as they are below 15% of their face value.

Nemo’s bonds that mature next year are traded significantly higher, yet at only 58.7% of their face value.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Elefant, Vivre and Nemo bonds bottom out after deep slump at Bucharest Exchange

06 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The bonds of online retailers Elefant Online (ELF26) and Vivre Deco (VIV26E and VIV25E), as well as those of courier firm Nemo Express (NEMO23E), rose by approximately 15% each on October 5, after the deep dive taken in the days before - being still traded at a deep discount, though.

These corporate bonds have recorded the biggest declines recently in the context of the disappointing financial results reported, Ziarul Financiar said.

Thus, ELF26 bonds rose by 14.8% on October 5 but are traded at 75.5% of their face value.

In the case of Vivre’s bonds (maturing 2025 and 2026), the 15% rise on the same day couldn’t lift the quotations too much as they are below 15% of their face value.

Nemo’s bonds that mature next year are traded significantly higher, yet at only 58.7% of their face value.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen
05 October 2022
Tech
Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads
05 October 2022
Music
Legendary band Depeche Mode will return to Bucharest next summer
28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future