Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Culture

 

 

Two Romanian photographers launch photobook dedicated to Viscri village in Transylvania

25 August 2021
Romanian photographers Rareș Beșliu and Adrian Năsturică released Dor de Viscri - the first photobook dedicated to Viscri, the Transylvanian village that charmed even Prince Charles of Wales. The 244-page album includes 86 unique images and tells the village's story in three languages (Romanian, German, and English).

The book is structured in two parts. The first is the story of Viscri, written by Ioana Flangea, while the second features 86 photos carefully chosen by the two photographers from over 20,000 images.

"The photos manage to completely transpose the reader into the world of the village and capture both the residents and the houses' architecture, nature or rural scenes, authentic, from everyday life," reads the press release.

Rareș Beșliu said: "Dor de Viscri started from a beautiful thought, and we still can't believe that it has become a reality. I still remember that I was going to Târgu Mureș when I saw the sign to Viscri, 13 km left. I had heard about it but never went to visit. I wanted to make a short stop, but I fell in love and from that moment, I wanted nothing more than to share the life from that village with others, in the form of a book like this."

Dor de Viscri

Dor the Viscri is available for order in Cărturești bookstores or online here.

The village of Viscri, in Brasov county, is included on the UNESCO World Heritage list. The small village's popularity has been rising since Prince Charles of Wales bought an old house there in 2006, welcoming increasingly more tourists every year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos: Dor de Viscri)

Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

