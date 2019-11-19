Romania presidential elections: Former PM organizes press conference one hour before president’s debate

Romania’s former prime minister Viorica Dancila organized a press conference at the Parliament on Tuesday, November 19, at 18:00, just one hour before the debate scheduled by president Klaus Iohannis to which she was not invited.

Dancila’s campaign team sent open invitations to newsrooms, thus showing the candidate’s availability to answer any questions from anyone, a reference to the debate organized by Iohannis’ team, to which only selected journalists were invited.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Calin)