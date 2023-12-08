Watch: Stag spotted by monitoring camera in Romania's Piatra Craiului National Park

Video

A monitoring camera in Romania's Piatra Craiului National Park spotted a red deer stag. The animal positions itself right in front of the camera and begins to make noises.

"The stag is sociable from autumn to spring, during which males form herds led by a young stag, and females form separate herds led by the oldest hind. In hind herds, calves and even second-year stags are always mixed in. Older and very powerful stags live solitarily. Herds are formed after the rutting season, which occurs in autumn, and they disband after the snow has melted, around the end of April," Romania's forest authority Romsilva explained in the message accompanying the video.

"The forests in Piatra Craiului National Park provide the fauna with all the necessary conditions for food, shelter, and tranquillity, essential for a healthy habitat," the institution added.

(Photo source: screenshot from Romsilva video)