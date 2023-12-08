Environment
Video

Watch: Stag spotted by monitoring camera in Romania's Piatra Craiului National Park

08 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A monitoring camera in Romania's Piatra Craiului National Park spotted a red deer stag. The animal positions itself right in front of the camera and begins to make noises.

"The stag is sociable from autumn to spring, during which males form herds led by a young stag, and females form separate herds led by the oldest hind. In hind herds, calves and even second-year stags are always mixed in. Older and very powerful stags live solitarily. Herds are formed after the rutting season, which occurs in autumn, and they disband after the snow has melted, around the end of April," Romania's forest authority Romsilva explained in the message accompanying the video.

"The forests in Piatra Craiului National Park provide the fauna with all the necessary conditions for food, shelter, and tranquillity, essential for a healthy habitat," the institution added. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Romsilva video)

Normal
Environment
Video

Watch: Stag spotted by monitoring camera in Romania's Piatra Craiului National Park

08 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A monitoring camera in Romania's Piatra Craiului National Park spotted a red deer stag. The animal positions itself right in front of the camera and begins to make noises.

"The stag is sociable from autumn to spring, during which males form herds led by a young stag, and females form separate herds led by the oldest hind. In hind herds, calves and even second-year stags are always mixed in. Older and very powerful stags live solitarily. Herds are formed after the rutting season, which occurs in autumn, and they disband after the snow has melted, around the end of April," Romania's forest authority Romsilva explained in the message accompanying the video.

"The forests in Piatra Craiului National Park provide the fauna with all the necessary conditions for food, shelter, and tranquillity, essential for a healthy habitat," the institution added. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Romsilva video)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years