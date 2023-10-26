Chinese investor plans EUR 48 mln warehouses in Bucharest outskirts

Victoria Group, formerly known as Dragon Gold Logistic, plans to build a logistics park with an area of ​​approximately 239,000 square meters on an 87.4-hectare plot of land close to Expo Market Doraly in the outskirts of Bucharest, Afumati village, Profit.ro reported.

The warehouses are intended for the storage of construction materials and would make the investor one of the largest owners of storage spaces in Romania.

Warehouses with an area of ​​over 63,000 square meters have been developed on the land owned by the company since 2008.

The real estate developer and operator CTPark owns in the same region Bucharest North project, a EUR 100 million complex built on 57.9 hectares also behind Expo Market Doraly.

Victoria Group has had several Chinese businessmen as associates during its 16 years of operation. It is now owned by Lu Jun (60%) and Chan Edy (40%).

(Photo source: Viktor Levi/Dreamstime.com)