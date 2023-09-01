Vastint Romania is expanding its IT hub in Business Garden Bucharest

News from Companies

Vastint Romania announces the expansion of its tenant portfolio within its office project, Business Garden Bucharest, through a new partnership signed with Reconomy, the leading provider of technology services supporting the circular economy. They will occupy an area of 1,162 sqm, one floor of building C.

"We are honored that Reconomy Group has chosen us as their partner and is joining us in Business Garden Bucharest. They made a good choice when they opted for Business Garden Bucharest, os our offices represent an innovative space. Business Garden Bucharest is a green location with generous outdoor gardens, providing opportunities for socializing and recreation for those who work there. And that's not all. We have sports rooms, ping-pong tables, a multi-modal sports field for playing football, basketball, and volleyball, and in the immediate vicinity, there is the generous pool at Orhideea Spa," said Antoniu Panait, Managing Director of Vastint Romania.

At Business Garden Bucharest, we offer premium offices, indoor and outdoor gardens, outdoor workspaces, sports facilities, amenities for cyclists, and medical facilities. All buildings are LEED Platinum, WELL Health & Safety, and SafeGuard by Bureau Veritas certified," emphasized Antoniu Panait.

Business Garden Bucharest is a location of premieres. A premium office complex, consisting of three buildings, LEED Platinum certified with the highest score in Romania. With a total leasable area of 43,000 square meters, of which more than 16,000 sqm are occupied by IT industry companies such as Reconomy Romania, VEEAM, Mavenir, Grand Battery, OSF Global Services, Streamwide, Greentree Marketing.

Business Garden Bucharest is an office complex that meets state-of-the-art technical specifications: windows that open every 2.7 meters, a free height of 3 meters, an air conditioning system with 100% fresh air intake, energy-efficient electrical equipment and LED lighting, water consumption reduction technologies including a rainwater harvesting and management system, natural light. In addition, there are outdoor recreational areas, sports fields, generous gardens, and pedestrian pathways with benches and Wi-Fi, so that everyone can work where they find inspiration. Another advantage of the location is the variety of services nearby: Orhideea Shopping Gallery, as well as the fitness center and spa, Orhideea Health & Spa.

Business Garden Bucharest is the project with the highest LEED score in Romania – Building A receiving 98 points in its certification category, establishing the highest score in CEE, the second in Europe, and the third globally.

Vastint Romania is a Real Estate company that has been operating in the Romanian market since 2008. The company owns 2 premium office projects, each with 3 buildings, with a total leasable area of 95,257 square meters. Vastint Romania's development plans also include the second phase of Timpuri Noi Square, where they intend to build approximately 60,000 sqm of office and commercial space.

