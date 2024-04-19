Vantage Towers Romania's Customer Portal accelerates the digital transformation efforts of Romania

News from Companies

Vantage Towers, one of the leading European infrastructure operators, contributes to the acceleration of Romania's digital transformation, through its innovative Customer Portal application. Developed by Vantage Towers, the revolutionary geo-mapping application changed the management of the telecommunications infrastructure and brought significant customer benefits.

With the help of this innovative platform, customers can access a detailed geographical map, based on the latest technology, which presents in real-time the location of telecommunication towers and relevant technical information about the coverage in the area. This advanced solution enables customers to increase network performance and make informed decisions to optimize their operations.

Only 5 months after its launch, the application was used for the evaluation of over 2,200 infrastructure solutions, helping network operators through the information obtained to make concrete decisions in their business strategies. At the same time, after the official launch in Romania, Vantage Towers took into consideration integrating the Customer Portal in the relationship with all clients with whom it has ongoing partnerships.

"Customer Portal has proven its ability to streamline business operations and provide live results to our customers. With the help of this solution, we have a much clearer picture of the telecommunications infrastructure and can quickly respond to customers who have specific needs. At the same time, we are happy to see that a solution implemented in Romania manages to cross borders, and being replicated in other countries”, stated Ionel Crăciun, Business Development Manager CEE at Vantage Towers România.

The tool launched by Vantage Towers has also received industry recognition for its significant impact and contribution to smart city transformation. Thus, the Romanian Smart City Association (ARSC) awarded Vantage Towers Romania in the "Technology and Innovation" category, within the Smart City Industry Awards (SCIA) 2024.

The Customer Portal solution now enables customers, local authorities, and other entities to benefit from more efficient management of the telecommunications infrastructure, facilitating the development of smart cities and the implementation of innovative solutions to increase the quality of life.

“We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award, which underscores our unwavering dedication to technological innovation and customer satisfaction. The Customer Portal represents a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to redefine industry standards and empower Network Operators with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly dynamic market”, added Ionel Crăciun.

Vantage Towers Romania continues to innovate and invest in the development of advanced technological solutions, to support growth and digital transformation. The company remains firmly committed to providing high-quality service and setting new standards in the telecommunications industry.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers is a leading tower company in Europe with more than 84,000 sites in ten countries, connecting people, businesses, and devices in cities and rural areas. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf.

Vantage Towers’ portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. By building, operating, and leasing this infrastructure to MNOs or other network providers such as IoT companies or utilities, Vantage Towers is making a significant contribution to a better-connected Europe.

While already 100% of the grid electricity that Vantage Towers uses to operate its infrastructure is obtained from renewable energy sources, green energy generation is piloted directly on site with the help of solar panels and micro wind turbines, and also hydrogen solutions are under testing. This fits well into the overall strategy of the company to drive a sustainable digitalisation in Europe and to support partners through technological innovation in decarbonisation and achieving their climate goals.

