Sound of Bucharest: Armin van Buuren announces solo show this September

Armin van Buuren will deliver a solo show on September 25th in Bucharest’s Constituției Square at the Sound of Bucharest event.

It is van Buuren’s first performance in Bucharest in seven years.

Sound of Bucharest is a yearly event from producer, concept developer and promoter ALDA, also behind SAGA Festival, scheduled to take place in Bucharest’s Izvor Park between September 10th and September 12th. Tiësto, Alan Walker, Clean Bandit, Timmy Trumpet, Topic, Vini Vici, and W&W are among the DJs and groups set to perform at SAGA.

Van Buuren was in Bucharest on June 28th and announced his upcoming show.

“The connection between me and the Romanian crowd is something that I can write a book about,” van Buuren said, referencing his previous shows in the country. “It’s a feeling and a passion that we share for the music that I love; there’s a connection between my sound and the people of Romania,” he said, quoted by News.ro.

At the September show, van Buuren is set to play special sets throughout the event from two stages, while the Palace of Parliament will be the backdrop for a live projection.

(Photo: Tamas | Dreamstime.com)

