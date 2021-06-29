Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 12:20
Events

Sound of Bucharest: Armin van Buuren announces solo show this September

29 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Armin van Buuren will deliver a solo show on September 25th in Bucharest’s Constituției Square at the Sound of Bucharest event.

It is van Buuren’s first performance in Bucharest in seven years.

Sound of Bucharest is a yearly event from producer, concept developer and promoter ALDA, also behind SAGA Festival, scheduled to take place in Bucharest’s Izvor Park between September 10th and September 12th. Tiësto, Alan Walker, Clean Bandit, Timmy Trumpet, Topic, Vini Vici, and W&W are among the DJs and groups set to perform at SAGA.

Van Buuren was in Bucharest on June 28th and announced his upcoming show.

“The connection between me and the Romanian crowd is something that I can write a book about,” van Buuren said, referencing his previous shows in the country. “It’s a feeling and a passion that we share for the music that I love; there’s a connection between my sound and the people of Romania,” he said, quoted by News.ro.

At the September show, van Buuren is set to play special sets throughout the event from two stages, while the Palace of Parliament will be the backdrop for a live projection.

(Photo: Tamas | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 12:20
Events

Sound of Bucharest: Armin van Buuren announces solo show this September

29 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Armin van Buuren will deliver a solo show on September 25th in Bucharest’s Constituției Square at the Sound of Bucharest event.

It is van Buuren’s first performance in Bucharest in seven years.

Sound of Bucharest is a yearly event from producer, concept developer and promoter ALDA, also behind SAGA Festival, scheduled to take place in Bucharest’s Izvor Park between September 10th and September 12th. Tiësto, Alan Walker, Clean Bandit, Timmy Trumpet, Topic, Vini Vici, and W&W are among the DJs and groups set to perform at SAGA.

Van Buuren was in Bucharest on June 28th and announced his upcoming show.

“The connection between me and the Romanian crowd is something that I can write a book about,” van Buuren said, referencing his previous shows in the country. “It’s a feeling and a passion that we share for the music that I love; there’s a connection between my sound and the people of Romania,” he said, quoted by News.ro.

At the September show, van Buuren is set to play special sets throughout the event from two stages, while the Palace of Parliament will be the backdrop for a live projection.

(Photo: Tamas | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars