Romanian entrepreneur expands steering wheel factory by new EUR 2.44 mln unit
19 November 2019
One of the oldest Romanian-owned companies in the automotive industry, Valtryp, specialized in the production of leather-covered steering wheels, has opened a new factory on an area of 7,000 sqm in the Eurobusiness II Industrial Park, in Oradea, Wall-street.ro reported.

The investment was partly financed with EU funds.

Work on the new factory started in March 2018. The builder completed the works six months earlier, with the final deadline being March 2020.

The total value of the project is RON 11.6 million (EUR 2.44 mln), of which the EU co-financing is RON 3.3 mln coming from the ERDF through the ROP 2014-2020.

Valtryp owner, Romanian entrepreneur Valeriu Trip, said the new factory was inaugurated exactly on the company’s 25th anniversary.

After this new investment, Valtryp will quadruple its workforce from 140 to 600 people and the production capacity will reach around 3,000 - 3,500 steering wheels per day.

The factory’s management learned from the local labor bureau AJOFM about the imminent closure of a shoe factory in the city of Alesd, where nearly 460 employees will be laid off. Some 280 of them have already signed labour contracts with Valtryp.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

