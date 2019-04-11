German mechatronics group Huf expands R&D center in western Romania and seeks to hire

Huf Group, a German manufacturer of car locking systems for the automotive industry, decided to relocate and expand its development center in Timisoara, western Romania.

The company has leased 2,000 sqm of office space in the ISHO project, developed by local investor Ovidiu Sandor.

“With its excellent talent base of software developers and engineers, Timisoara offers the ideal conditions to create Huf’s European development center […] We need additional highly qualified personnel for our development team,” said Tom Graf, CEO of Huf Group.

Huf Romania inaugurated in 2011 the Research & Development Center in Timisoara where it develops and tests high quality software and hardware for door handles, kick sensors, electronic steering column locks, and tire pressure monitoring systems.

Huf Romania was founded in 2006 when it built a production facility in Arad (not far from Timisoara), where it produces door brackets, door handles, keys, lock sets with steering column lock, interior lock sets with latches, garnishes and fuel caps.

(Photo: Pixabay)

