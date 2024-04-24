Business

Romania’s Uzinsider plans for turbine factory in Ploiesti

24 April 2024

One of the companies in the Romanian group Uzinsider, controlled by businessmen Emanuel Babici and Constantin Savu, has announced that it is taking steps for the construction of hydraulic turbines within a factory in Ploiesti and will submit a request for 75% of the project to be financed under the Just Transition mechanism dedicated to areas hit by the decarbonization policies.

The project is estimated at EUR 3.3 million-3.6 million, Economica.net reported.

The investment involves the purchase of equipment necessary for the technological process of manufacturing turbines.

As Prahova county is one of the six in Romania that can benefit from European money through the Just Transition Mechanism, Uzinsider expects to use this facility to obtain funding.

Under the mechanism, Romania has around EUR 2.14 billion to use for addressing the decarbonization side effects.

(Photo source: Media Whalestock/Dreamstime.com)

