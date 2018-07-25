US encourages Romania to loosen restrictions for international adoptions

US encourages Romania to relax its conditions for international adoptions, US Ambassador to Romania Hans Klemm said on Tuesday, July 25.

He said American citizens are interested in adopting Romanian children, however, this is currently only possible if the person who wants to adopt also has Romanian citizenship, Mediafax reported.

Klemm added that by making international adoptions simpler, Romania could lower the number of children held in foster care institutions.

At the moment Romania has 57,000 institutionalized children, and just over 3,000 are declared adoptable.

