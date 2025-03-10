A high-level delegation from the US state of Utah, consisting of representatives from the aerospace, defense, and cybersecurity industries, conducted a strategic visit to Romania from March 3 to 7. The trade mission aimed to strengthen the economic and strategic partnership between Romania and the United States, explore investment opportunities, and develop projects in the fields of advanced defense technologies and cybersecurity.

The event was organized by 47G – the Utah Defense Contractors Association and the Romanian company Black Sea Strategies, with support from the Commercial Office of the US Embassy and Repatriot - Romanian Business Leaders.

47G is one of the most powerful defense and aerospace industry associations in the US, bringing together over 250 companies with a combined value of hundreds of billions of dollars. The state of Utah, in turn, reunites the aerospace and defense industries, with close ties to the Pentagon and US national security agencies.

Among the key participants were Aaron Starks, CEO & President of 47G, officials from the Romanian Government; representatives from the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, ROMARM, and the National Cyber Security Directorate; and leaders from top American industry companies.

During the visit, the delegation attended a series of high-level meetings, including strategic discussions at the prime minister's Office, the Ministry of National Defense, and the Ministry of Economy. Additionally, B2B sessions were held with over 30 Romanian companies, followed by visits to AEROSTAR Bacău, BlueSpace Technology, and General Dynamics Land Systems – Europe, highlighting American companies' interest in collaborating with the Romanian industry.

"This mission comes at a crucial time for Romania as we strengthen our defense capabilities and strategic position in the Black Sea region. Collaboration with Utah's leaders gives us access to advanced technologies and essential know-how for the development of the national defense industry," stated Cătălin Mihalache, CEO of Black Sea Strategies.

A key moment of the visit was the meeting of the 47G delegation with Dragoș Paval, co-founder of Romanian building materials retailer Dedeman and an investor in multiple sectors. Discussions focused on the potential for investments in strategic fields and the development of long-term technological partnerships.

(Photo source: press release)