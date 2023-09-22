Business

Ursus Breweries cuts carbon footprint by 18% with EUR 2 mln heat-recovery system

22 September 2023

Major Romanian beer producer Ursus Breweries announced that it invested EUR 2 million in an installation at its brewery in Buzău to recover the thermal energy from burnt gases evacuated by its thermal plant.

It is estimated that the consumption of natural gas will decrease by approximately 18% and, thus, implicitly, there will be a drop in the related carbon dioxide emissions, Economica.net reported.

This was only the latest of the brewery's strive towards greener beer production.

"As a result of the investments made so far, the carbon emissions of Ursus Breweries have decreased, in 2022, to 50% compared to the reference year 2019," according to Robert Uzună, Vice President of Corporate Affairs of Ursus Breweries.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ursus Breweries)

