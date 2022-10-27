Romanian developer plans AC by Marriott hotel in Brasov

Local developer Urban Invest will build the first hotel under the AC Hotels by Marriott brand in Romania, in the mountain city of Brasov, Ziarul Financiar reported.

It will be the second hotel outside Bucharest to operate under the Marriott badge after a real estate developer began building a hotel under Autograph Collection By Marriott label in Arad, western Romania.

The AC hotel in Brasov will be part of the Urban Plaza mixed project developed by Urban Invest. It will have 161 rooms, and the investment is estimated at EUR 25 mln.

AC Hotels, founded in 1997 in Madrid, was taken over by Marriott in 2011. Since June 8, 2011, AC Hotels by Marriott operated as a subsidiary of Marriott International.

"We chose Marriott because it is among the top brands in the hotel industry and more than that because, in Brasov, we have not yet developed this segment of the internationally recognized luxury hotel industry," say representatives of the Urban Invest company.

Urban Plaza mixed project in Brasov includes over 78,000 square meters of residential area, office spaces, hotel, retail area, medical clinic, spa and restaurants. The total investment in this project reaches EUR 100 million.

(Photo source: Michael Vi/Dreamstime.com)