Real Estate

Romanian developer plans AC by Marriott hotel in Brasov

27 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local developer Urban Invest will build the first hotel under the AC Hotels by Marriott brand in Romania, in the mountain city of Brasov, Ziarul Financiar reported.

It will be the second hotel outside Bucharest to operate under the Marriott badge after a real estate developer began building a hotel under Autograph Collection By Marriott label in Arad, western Romania.

The AC hotel in Brasov will be part of the Urban Plaza mixed project developed by Urban Invest. It will have 161 rooms, and the investment is estimated at EUR 25 mln.

AC Hotels, founded in 1997 in Madrid, was taken over by Marriott in 2011. Since June 8, 2011, AC Hotels by Marriott operated as a subsidiary of Marriott International.

"We chose Marriott because it is among the top brands in the hotel industry and more than that because, in Brasov, we have not yet developed this segment of the internationally recognized luxury hotel industry," say representatives of the Urban Invest company.

Urban Plaza mixed project in Brasov includes over 78,000 square meters of residential area, office spaces, hotel, retail area, medical clinic, spa and restaurants. The total investment in this project reaches EUR 100 million.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Michael Vi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Romanian developer plans AC by Marriott hotel in Brasov

27 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local developer Urban Invest will build the first hotel under the AC Hotels by Marriott brand in Romania, in the mountain city of Brasov, Ziarul Financiar reported.

It will be the second hotel outside Bucharest to operate under the Marriott badge after a real estate developer began building a hotel under Autograph Collection By Marriott label in Arad, western Romania.

The AC hotel in Brasov will be part of the Urban Plaza mixed project developed by Urban Invest. It will have 161 rooms, and the investment is estimated at EUR 25 mln.

AC Hotels, founded in 1997 in Madrid, was taken over by Marriott in 2011. Since June 8, 2011, AC Hotels by Marriott operated as a subsidiary of Marriott International.

"We chose Marriott because it is among the top brands in the hotel industry and more than that because, in Brasov, we have not yet developed this segment of the internationally recognized luxury hotel industry," say representatives of the Urban Invest company.

Urban Plaza mixed project in Brasov includes over 78,000 square meters of residential area, office spaces, hotel, retail area, medical clinic, spa and restaurants. The total investment in this project reaches EUR 100 million.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Michael Vi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania
12 October 2022
Social
Romanian woman testifies in the Council of Europe about the traumas she experienced in a Communist orphanage
06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen