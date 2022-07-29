Developer builds in Arad first Marriott hotel in Romania outside Bucharest

A real estate developer has started to build in Arad, western Romania, the first hotel under the Marriott badge outside of Bucharest, according to the mayor of the municipality, Călin Bibarț, quoted by Profit.ro.

The hotel will operate under the Autograph Collection By Marriott label. It will also have an underground parking lot with 400 spaces, which will be accessible not only to its clients but also to drivers who want to park their cars in the downtown area.

The new hotel is built on the structure of a building that was part of the Hotel Parc complex, located on the banks of Mureș, mayor Bibarț explained.

According to the mayor, the new hotel will have 58 rooms and six apartments, but the whole complex will offer a number of other facilities. The complex will also have kindergarten and afterschool facilities, beauty and massage salon and 15,000 square meters of space intended for class A offices. At the same time, on an area of ​​1,800 square meters on the Mureș waterfront, a place with restaurants and coffee shops will be developed.

According to Călin Bibarț, "the pace of work is sustained, work is being done to consolidate the old buildings", and the developer has estimated that it will complete the entire investment by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)