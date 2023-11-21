Romania’s Untold named best foreign festival at Heavent Festival Awards in France

Untold, one of Romania’s most famous music festivals, won the trophy of the Best Foreign Festival category at the Heavent Festival Awards held in Paris last week. The jury consisted of 12 members, personalities from the music industry and representatives from multinational companies in France, and Untold had a unanimous vote.

The category dedicated to international festivals was a novelty at the Heavent Festival Awards this year.

The international events nominated for the first time in the Heavent Awards were selected according to several criteria, such as CSR campaigns, production and logistics, economic impact, innovation and creativity, quality of services offered to participants and their safety, and commercial partners.

Some of the biggest Top 20 festivals in the world, as ranked by DJ Mag in the Top 100 Festivals list, were nominated this year. Among them, Awakenings, Exit, Defqon1, or Misteryland. Untold was in 6th place this year, consolidating its position as one of the most loved festivals in the world.

Meanwhile, at the European level, every year, fans are invited to vote for their favorites at the European Festival Awards. Untold is nominated in the Best Major Festival category, and the public can still submit votes online by November 30. The awards ceremony will take place on January 17, 2024.

Untold will return with a new edition in Cluj-Napoca in 2024, between August 8-11. Moreover, also next year, it will hold its first event in Dubai from February 15 to 18.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Busca)