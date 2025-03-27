Untold music festival set to return in Dubai in November

Untold, the globally recognized festival born in Romania, is set to return for a second edition in Dubai from November 6-9, at a larger venue, Dubai Parks and Resorts. The event promises an even bigger and better experience, showcasing a diverse lineup of musical genres and visual productions.

“We were motivated by the joy and excitement Untold Dubai received from both artists and the audience, which has inspired us to expand the festival for its second edition in a larger and more captivating space,” said Edy Chereji, co-founder of Untold Universe.

The new venue features over 25 million sqm of thrilling attractions, including five unique theme parks, creating “the perfect fusion of entertainment and world-class facilities,” the organizers said.

Limited early bird passes for the 2025 edition will be available starting March 28.

Untold Dubai’s inaugural edition exceeded expectations, attracting over 185,000 fans from around the world.

In Romania, Untold 2025 will take place between August 7-10.

(Photo source: the organizers)