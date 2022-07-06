Social

Romanian universities get over EUR 200 mln grants for digitalization

06 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

61 Romanian universities will receive grants in the amount of over EUR 200 mln for the projects proposed under the call for projects "Grants for the digitization of universities" as part of the Relaunch and Resilience national Plan (PNRR) financed by the European Union.

Most of the recipients accepted for financing (16) are from Bucharest, according to Economedia.ro. The next best represented county being Cluj, with 6 institutions on the list of funding. There are also 4 universities in Timisoara, Iasi and Constanta.

UBB from Cluj announced that it has the largest project in the country, worth EUR 13 mln, money that should go towards the development of 15 laboratories dedicated to the modernization and digitization of educational programs in the six academic schools of the university.

Of the 63 projects submitted by universities, 49 come from state universities and 14 from private universities. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Social

Romanian universities get over EUR 200 mln grants for digitalization

06 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

61 Romanian universities will receive grants in the amount of over EUR 200 mln for the projects proposed under the call for projects "Grants for the digitization of universities" as part of the Relaunch and Resilience national Plan (PNRR) financed by the European Union.

Most of the recipients accepted for financing (16) are from Bucharest, according to Economedia.ro. The next best represented county being Cluj, with 6 institutions on the list of funding. There are also 4 universities in Timisoara, Iasi and Constanta.

UBB from Cluj announced that it has the largest project in the country, worth EUR 13 mln, money that should go towards the development of 15 laboratories dedicated to the modernization and digitization of educational programs in the six academic schools of the university.

Of the 63 projects submitted by universities, 49 come from state universities and 14 from private universities. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 June 2022
Social
Over 90% of public hospitals in Romania do not have abortion procedures, journalist says
30 June 2022
Business
Romanian pension fund manager hit by scandal as police starts fraud investigation
28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport