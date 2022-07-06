Romanian universities get over EUR 200 mln grants for digitalization

61 Romanian universities will receive grants in the amount of over EUR 200 mln for the projects proposed under the call for projects "Grants for the digitization of universities" as part of the Relaunch and Resilience national Plan (PNRR) financed by the European Union.

Most of the recipients accepted for financing (16) are from Bucharest, according to Economedia.ro. The next best represented county being Cluj, with 6 institutions on the list of funding. There are also 4 universities in Timisoara, Iasi and Constanta.

UBB from Cluj announced that it has the largest project in the country, worth EUR 13 mln, money that should go towards the development of 15 laboratories dedicated to the modernization and digitization of educational programs in the six academic schools of the university.

Of the 63 projects submitted by universities, 49 come from state universities and 14 from private universities.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)