Bucharest’s Unirii Underpass reopens after consolidation works

05 September 2022
The Unirii Underpass in downtown Bucharest reopened on September 4 after undergoing EUR 12 million consolidation works. 

The works were carried out by Bucharest’s District 4 City Hall and took two months. 

As part of the project, the underpass, which has a length of approximately 900 meters, had its road infiltrations sealed. The same was done for the cracks in the walls, which were also covered with more than 3,000 metallic panels, the District 4 City Hall explained in a release

To increase the visibility in the tunnel, 498 lights and an LED strip light were set up on an area of 4 km. In addition, 30 light poles were set up at ground level, in addition to 150 projectors, providing safety guidance for drivers. 

The underpass was also fitted with a top ventilation system, specially designed for the airing road underpasses. It covers 60 fans, which activate when the pollution levels are very high and work to evacuate smoke to the exit areas in case of fire.

At the same time, the water and sewage networks and the electricity one were replaced, and the underpass was fitted with a new video surveillance system. It also has two automated defibrillators for emergencies and amplifiers for the mobile telephony signal.

(Photo: Daniel Băluță Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

