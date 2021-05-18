Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/18/2021 - 08:38
Business

RO employer branding and recruiting platform Undelucram seeks EUR 0.6 mln financing

18 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Undelucram.ro, the largest online community of employees in Romania, aims to raise EUR 600,000 on the technology startup crowdfunding platform SeedBlink.

The listing takes place on May 17 for Seedblink Elite and Classic members, while the listing for all users of the platform will take place on May 20.

The round is supported by the GapMinder investment fund and Oana Ciornei, managing partner of Amrop - a recruitment company for management positions, accounting for EUR 100,000 out of the targeted amount.

GapMinder and Oana Ciornei also invested 300,000 euros in Undelucram in 2019.

The company also raised EUR 150,000 in a financing round in 2017.

The funds raised under the new financing round on SeedBlink will be used over the next year for regional growth in Romania, Greece, Hungary, Czech Republic, Moldova, Bulgaria, Ukraine and Poland and for the development of machine learning and job matching algorithms.

“Undelucram.ro is not a conventional recruitment platform. It combines employee feedback with employer branding pages so that the people who will be recruited are informed. After being validated by the Romanian market, now the platform is expanding regionally,” says Andrei Dudoiu, co-founder and CEO of SeedBlink.

“Currently, Undelucram has plans not only to grow rapidly in Europe but also to expand in Africa and Asia,” said says Sergiu Roșca, founding partner of GapMinder VC.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 11:19
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/18/2021 - 08:38
Business

RO employer branding and recruiting platform Undelucram seeks EUR 0.6 mln financing

18 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Undelucram.ro, the largest online community of employees in Romania, aims to raise EUR 600,000 on the technology startup crowdfunding platform SeedBlink.

The listing takes place on May 17 for Seedblink Elite and Classic members, while the listing for all users of the platform will take place on May 20.

The round is supported by the GapMinder investment fund and Oana Ciornei, managing partner of Amrop - a recruitment company for management positions, accounting for EUR 100,000 out of the targeted amount.

GapMinder and Oana Ciornei also invested 300,000 euros in Undelucram in 2019.

The company also raised EUR 150,000 in a financing round in 2017.

The funds raised under the new financing round on SeedBlink will be used over the next year for regional growth in Romania, Greece, Hungary, Czech Republic, Moldova, Bulgaria, Ukraine and Poland and for the development of machine learning and job matching algorithms.

“Undelucram.ro is not a conventional recruitment platform. It combines employee feedback with employer branding pages so that the people who will be recruited are informed. After being validated by the Romanian market, now the platform is expanding regionally,” says Andrei Dudoiu, co-founder and CEO of SeedBlink.

“Currently, Undelucram has plans not only to grow rapidly in Europe but also to expand in Africa and Asia,” said says Sergiu Roșca, founding partner of GapMinder VC.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 11:19
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked