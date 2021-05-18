RO employer branding and recruiting platform Undelucram seeks EUR 0.6 mln financing

Undelucram.ro, the largest online community of employees in Romania, aims to raise EUR 600,000 on the technology startup crowdfunding platform SeedBlink.

The listing takes place on May 17 for Seedblink Elite and Classic members, while the listing for all users of the platform will take place on May 20.

The round is supported by the GapMinder investment fund and Oana Ciornei, managing partner of Amrop - a recruitment company for management positions, accounting for EUR 100,000 out of the targeted amount.

GapMinder and Oana Ciornei also invested 300,000 euros in Undelucram in 2019.

The company also raised EUR 150,000 in a financing round in 2017.

The funds raised under the new financing round on SeedBlink will be used over the next year for regional growth in Romania, Greece, Hungary, Czech Republic, Moldova, Bulgaria, Ukraine and Poland and for the development of machine learning and job matching algorithms.

“Undelucram.ro is not a conventional recruitment platform. It combines employee feedback with employer branding pages so that the people who will be recruited are informed. After being validated by the Romanian market, now the platform is expanding regionally,” says Andrei Dudoiu, co-founder and CEO of SeedBlink.

“Currently, Undelucram has plans not only to grow rapidly in Europe but also to expand in Africa and Asia,” said says Sergiu Roșca, founding partner of GapMinder VC.

(Photo: Pixabay)

