UN simulation: Romania’s population to plunge by 38% by 2100

Romania’s population will lose millions in the next decades, according to the United Nations (UN) estimates. The country will have only 11.9 million residents in 2100, over 7 million fewer than at present, according to the simulation run by the UN experts, quoted by daily Adevarul.

The figures indicate expectations for a 0.4% annual decline in the country’s population. This compares to a 16% decline in Europe’s population by 2100, while the global population will more than double by the end of the century. The UN estimates that by 2050, Romania will host only 16,259,784 people, almost 3 million fewer than in 2021.

The population of Moldova, the other country populated by Romanians, will see an even steepest decline in population over the next 80 years. From just over 4 million inhabitants in 2021, Moldova will reach halve to 2 million people by 2100 if the current rate of annual population decline is maintained.

(Photo: Pixabay)

