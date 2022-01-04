Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/04/2022 - 08:54
Social

UN simulation: Romania’s population to plunge by 38% by 2100

04 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s population will lose millions in the next decades, according to the United Nations (UN) estimates. The country will have only 11.9 million residents in 2100, over 7 million fewer than at present, according to the simulation run by the UN experts, quoted by daily Adevarul.

The figures indicate expectations for a 0.4% annual decline in the country’s population. This compares to a 16% decline in Europe’s population by 2100, while the global population will more than double by the end of the century. The UN estimates that by 2050, Romania will host only 16,259,784 people, almost 3 million fewer than in 2021.

The population of Moldova, the other country populated by Romanians, will see an even steepest decline in population over the next 80 years. From just over 4 million inhabitants in 2021, Moldova will reach halve to 2 million people by 2100 if the current rate of annual population decline is maintained.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/04/2022 - 08:54
Social

UN simulation: Romania’s population to plunge by 38% by 2100

04 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s population will lose millions in the next decades, according to the United Nations (UN) estimates. The country will have only 11.9 million residents in 2100, over 7 million fewer than at present, according to the simulation run by the UN experts, quoted by daily Adevarul.

The figures indicate expectations for a 0.4% annual decline in the country’s population. This compares to a 16% decline in Europe’s population by 2100, while the global population will more than double by the end of the century. The UN estimates that by 2050, Romania will host only 16,259,784 people, almost 3 million fewer than in 2021.

The population of Moldova, the other country populated by Romanians, will see an even steepest decline in population over the next 80 years. From just over 4 million inhabitants in 2021, Moldova will reach halve to 2 million people by 2100 if the current rate of annual population decline is maintained.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks