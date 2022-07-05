Real Estate

Bucharest's Carol Davila University of Medicine buys office building to use it as medical simulation center

05 July 2022
The Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest has purchased an office building to use it as a medical simulation center.

The property, located in the city's District 2 (19 Thomas Masaryk Str.), was purchased from MAD Planning & Projects. The building, built in 2004, has five levels. It has hosted so far an IT company.

The transaction was assisted by the real estate consulting company Crosspoint Real Estate. 

"The excellent location and its characteristics helped us make the optimal decision regarding the purchase of this building. It will help us develop medical simulation activities, aiming to increase patient safety and medical care by providing ultra-upgraded teaching methods. All because we want our students to acquire and consolidate their practical and non-technical skills in an organized environment, which greatly reproduces the clinical reality," Prof. Dr Viorel Jinga, the rector of UMF Carol Davila, said.

The building was sold after rehabilitation and customization, according to the requirements of an educational institution.

Mad Projects is a company specializing in real estate conversion, rehabilitation and design, founded by entrepreneur Mihail Sebastian Arghiropol, who is also the founder of the advertising agency Media One.

(Photo courtesy of Crosspoint Real Estate)

simona@romania-insider.com

