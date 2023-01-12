30 trucks with humanitarian aid from the US pass through Romanian hub on their way to Ukraine

Thirty fully loaded trucks full of humanitarian aid, donated by the American people, have made their way to Ukraine through the hub in Suceava. The town is located in the northeastern part of Romania and shares the border with Ukraine in Siret where at least 42,000 people came to the country at the start of the war.

“It was a titanic effort to manage to send the donations from the USA to the European humanitarian hub in Suceava, but we succeeded. I recently learned that all these donations are very well received by Ukraine and those who need them in these difficult times,” said Mircea Divricean, the Honorary Consul of Romania in Utah.

Divricean participated heavily in this effort thanks to the “Driven to Assist Ukraine” initiative, which was launched back in March 2022 in Utah. In total, the campaign has raised over 4 tons of goods worth almost USD 4 million, with a strong collaborative link with the Romanian Presidential Administration, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Justice, the Romanian Customs Authority, and the SMURD Foundation.

The trucks contain clothes, shoes, bedding, personal hygiene products, diapers, gloves, socks, blankets, emergency kits, and other items, and have passed through the European humanitarian hub in Suceava near the “Stefan cel Mare” Airport.

“I sincerely hope that these donated items will bring a ray of warmth and hope into the lives of those who have lost so much. I also learned that it is the first humanitarian aid from the US to the humanitarian hub in Suceava,” Mircea Divricean added.

(Photo source: Romanian Embassy in the US)